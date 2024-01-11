"What pills are you referring to?" - Adin Ross responds as Drake tries to embarrass the streamer on Kick livestream

Kick streamer Adin Ross ended up in a rather comical conversation in his latest stream. The Miami native, who frequently collaborates with various individuals, was streaming with a girl when he received a call from popular rapper Drake. Over the past couple of years, the two have developed a close relationship. Drake even signed a contract with Stake.

During Ross' latest stream, the rapper decided to play a prank, aiming to embarrass his friend in front of the girl. He called Adin and said that his "pills" were ready, playfully suggesting that the streamer needed some kind of medication. Reacting to the random call, Ross said:

"What pills are you referring to?"

"The pills that you asked for are ready" - Drake pranks calls Adin Ross live on stream

Popular streamer Adin Ross is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with the heavyweights. His camaraderie with Drake has been well-documented over the past couple of years. Both are exclusive streamers on Kick.com, the Stake-owned streaming platform.

In Adin's most recent broadcast, he was engaged in a conversation with a girl when, out of the blue, Drake rang his phone. When Ross took the call, he heard the rapper say:

"Yo, the nurse said that the pills that you asked for are ready to be picked up at the pharmacy. I don't know if you wanna go tonight or..."

Adin, sensing that Drake may be trolling, responded:

"What pills are you talking about, bro?"

Drake replied:

"Are you live? The sh*t that you asked for..."

The rapper hung up after Adin said that he was livestreaming. However, Drake rang back a few moments later, stating:

"Yeah, my bad, sorry, she (the nurse) said that if you don't get it by tonight, it's just gonna get worse and worse...."

Adin quickly asked:

"Yeah, so what pill are you referring to?"

To this, Drake said he was referring to the thing Adin had asked for. This prompted the latter to say:

"Yeah, but which one brother? Because there are multiple things I asked you for."

Drake then urged Adin to definitely the "pills," saying:

"I don't wanna go crazy but it's something you should definitely take...."

What did the fans say?

The clip was quickly shared on X, creating a buzz of comments from the fans. Here are some of them:

Fans react to the comical conversation between Adin Ross and Drake (Image via X/Liutauras)

Adin Ross recently found himself making the online news again after he allegedly broke up with fellow streamer Demisux. The latter, however, opened up about the situation stating that the entire thing was just an elaborate troll.