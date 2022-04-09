What platforms will Hello Neighbor 2 be on?

Hello Neighbor 2 is scheduled to release on various platforms sometime in 2022.

While the official release date hasn't been locked down, the game is currently in its beta testing period. Players have also been informed on what platforms it will be available through.

The two big last-generation and next-generation console titans will have Hello Neighbor 2 ready to play at launch. Microsoft Windows users will also have access to the stealth horror title.

Every platform Hello Neighbor 2 will be available on

Several niche platforms and handheld platforms will miss out on the upcoming social deduction title. Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and the Nintendo Switch won't add this game to the library.

That could easily change at any time. However, for now, what has been announced by the team at tinyBuild shows no room for those systems. Here are the platforms that the game will come to:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Microsoft Windows

Every platform has the game available for pre-order right now. Pre-ordering will also get players into the exclusive beta. Just head to the online store for the respective platforms and pre-order the game.

Hello Neighbor Games @NeighborGamesHQ



We can't wait for you to get your hands on the Beta, but don't forget to take some time off to have a little fun! Maybe take the RBPD cruiser for a spin

…see what we did there?



Wishlist now!

helloneighbor2.com The Hello Neighbor 2 Beta + Pre-Order is TOMORROW!We can't wait for you to get your hands on the Beta, but don't forget to take some time off to have a little fun! Maybe take the RBPD cruiser for a spin…see what we did there?Wishlist now! The Hello Neighbor 2 Beta + Pre-Order is TOMORROW!We can't wait for you to get your hands on the Beta, but don't forget to take some time off to have a little fun! Maybe take the RBPD cruiser for a spin🚓…see what we did there? 😏Wishlist now!🚪helloneighbor2.com https://t.co/vQaobppqOg

Xbox Game Pass users will be delighted to hear that it will be arriving on Game Pass the moment it releases. It is just one of many new games added to the service on day one.

Those looking to play it on PC through Microsoft Windows access will be glad to know that multiple storefronts will have the sequel to the acclaimed Hello Neighbor ready to buy.

Hello Neighbor Games @NeighborGamesHQ Investigate and uncover dark secrets with the Standard Edition which includes Beta Access + the base game on launch.



🗝️ Or grab the Deluxe Edition which includes all the above + 5 days Early Access on Full Release & 3 brand new DLC on launch! Investigate and uncover dark secrets with the Standard Edition which includes Beta Access + the base game on launch.🗝️ Or grab the Deluxe Edition which includes all the above + 5 days Early Access on Full Release & 3 brand new DLC on launch! 🚪 Investigate and uncover dark secrets with the Standard Edition which includes Beta Access + the base game on launch. 🗝️ Or grab the Deluxe Edition which includes all the above + 5 days Early Access on Full Release & 3 brand new DLC on launch! https://t.co/jY9jN7GfU6

Both Steam and the Epic Games Store host pre-orders and will have the game available at launch. This means the game will likely be playable on Steam Deck when it releases.

Hello Neighbor 2 has a standard version that can be pre-ordered on each platform for $39.99. Its Deluxe Edition is available in the same manner but costs a bit more at $59.99 and provides early access along with DLC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar