Top 5 games like Among Us 

Among Us has taken over the world. With the popularity of Fall Guys, party and social games jumped straight to the forefront of gaming. It just seemed like the perfect time for people to switch gears from the high octane battle royales. Among Us - a two year-old game, took over streams.

It became so popular that the developers cancelled the planned sequel in order to focus on just updating the original game. For those that find Among Us entertaining, there are several other games that can be added to your library. Games of social deduction and determination are aplenty, and these games will fit perfectly alongside Among Us.

5 games for Among Us fans

#5 – Secret Neighbor

(Image Credit: Hologryph)

Secret Neighbor is a spin-off of the game Hello Neighbor. The premise is that the players are children attempting to break into the neighboring home's basement. One of the players, however, is the Neighbor in disguise.

The children need to collect keys to unlock the basement door. The Neighbor's goal is to deceive the other players and capture them all before the basement door in unlocked.

#4 – Town of Salem

(Image Credit: BlankMediaGames)

Town of Salem is an older game, but still acts as one of the best social deduction strategy games available. Players begin in the town of Salem, Massachusetts during the famed witch trial era. There are almost 50 unique roles to play. There are town members, mafia members, and neutral members.

The goal is to determine who is a part of the mafia and hang them in the town square. The mafia must survive and secretly kill the rest of the population.

#3 – Garry's Mod (Murder)

(Image Credit: Garry's Mod)

Garry's Mod is much older than Among Us, but it has so much left to give. There are RP servers for things like GTA and Star Wars mods, and it even offers a game mode named Murder. That mode sees one player given a knife and the Murderer role.

Another player is given a gun, while the remainder must find clues in order to get one as well. The Murderer needs to eliminate the rest of the members before a player with a gun eliminates them.

#2 – Garry's Mod (Trouble in Terrorist Town)

(Image Credit: Garry's Mod)

Yes, it is Garry's Mod again, but really, it has so many games within the game that it can be counted again. Trouble in Terrorist Town is an anxiety inducing mode filled with distrust, much like Among Us.

Some players are Traitors, others are Innocent, while a couple are Detectives. The Traitors must kill off the other players before being found out by the Detectives or Innocents.

#1 – Deceit

(Image Credit: Automaton Games)

Deceit is if Among Us, Dead by Daylight, and Left 4 Dead were all mashed together into one beautiful gaming casserole. It is a first-person shooter in which a third of the game party has been infected with a deadly virus. Innocent players need to stay focused on escaping, while looking over their shoulder at all times.

At the end of each zone, infected players are able to transform and destroy the innocent players. The innocent players need to work together to defeat the infected and escape.