What is the release date for Catalyst Black?

Players who have been anticipating Catalyst Black can now rest easy knowing an exact release date has been revealed.

The mobile game entered its Early Access state for certain players back in August 2020. A year and a half later, the developers are ready for a full-fledged launch.

Players who have been waiting for the end of Early Access and the beginning of a complete game won't need to wait much longer.

Catalyst Back will arrive on iOS and Android devices on May 25, 2022.

Players can currently pre-register for Catalyst Black

Super Evil Megacorp is set to release a game-changing mobile title (Image via Super Evil Megacorp)

Super Evil Megacorp, the creators of Vainglory, have been gearing up to release their latest mobile MOBA-style game for years. That dream is finally ready to become a reality.

Players can currently pre-register for the game on either Android or iOS. Just head to the official website and choose to pre-register for the respective device the game will be played on.

This will prepare players for the game's arrival on May 25, 2022. Once it comes, they will have their hands on a hot new battleground shooter with a heavy focus on team play.

The game sees its characters control a variety of ancient gods using different masks. That is the secret power that will help them and their team on the way to victory.

It will also feature a "drop-in, drop-out" style of gameplay. Players can jump into active games with their friends or solo through the matchmaking mode. They can also exit whenever necessary without fear of consequence.

Catalyst Black • Launching May 25th @catalystblk GEAR, GUNS, GO!



The team battleground shooter set in a new world of powerful guns, customizable abilities, and mystical primals from another realm launches May 25th.



Pre-register now to unlock rewards!



catalystblack.com GEAR, GUNS, GO!The team battleground shooter set in a new world of powerful guns, customizable abilities, and mystical primals from another realm launches May 25th.Pre-register now to unlock rewards! 💥 GEAR, GUNS, GO! 💥The team battleground shooter set in a new world of powerful guns, customizable abilities, and mystical primals from another realm launches May 25th.Pre-register now to unlock rewards!👉 catalystblack.com https://t.co/49nPHFESF6

This takes away the need for massive queues that could see players spending minutes upon minutes waiting for a game to be filled. That type of gameplay style has proven to be popular over the years.

For those that didn't take part in the Early Access stage of Catalyst Black, get ready for May 25, 2022. The full launch will take place, and the ability to grind the game will be available from the get-go.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh