What is the release date for Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport looks to be one of the most anticipated titles announced at The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. It’s been a long time since the last Forza Motorsport game was released (2017).

Instead of entitling it Forza Motorsport 8, the developers have dropped the numbering to signify a reset for the series. They promise a new, modern experience with this game, with tons of upgrades in terms of graphics and gameplay.

New Forza game features super realistic graphics

The new racing title will arrive in the spring of 2023. This was shown at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, where Dan Greenawalt (General Manager at Motorsport) and Chris Esaki (Creative Director at Turn 10) showed off a trailer and some gameplay.

While the trailer showed multiple parts of the game, the gameplay showcase primarily focused on Maple Driveway, a classic track from the series.

One thing that was apparent right off the bat was how updated the graphics looked. This franchise has always been more focused on providing a realistic experience, but this new title takes it to a new level.

The developers used real-life imaging to inform the graphic layout of the track and its surroundings. As a result, Maple Driveway looks incredibly realistic, down to the skid marks on the asphalt.

Despite being the eighth game in the series, Forza Motorsport has dropped 8 from its title (Image via Turn 10)

There is also a change of day mechanic, where the environment will go through an ultra-realistic day and night cycle. The sun’s angle changes along with the time of day, affecting light angles and the general luminosity of the track.

Another example of the super-realistic approach the game uses is car damage. This new title features multiple stages of car damage to portray the many degrees of punishment vehicles can take.

The developers are going so far as to incorporate ray tracing into this new game. Ray tracing is a graphic mechanic that shows accurate depictions of light and shadow on a screen. It’s becoming the standard in graphics nowadays.

The developers for the game already held a playtest on May 8, 2021. Apparently, they received tons of great feedback, and more playtests are coming in the future.

As of now, it’s only confirmed that this new racing game will be available on the Xbox Series X/S. Many Xbox One players are wondering if the game will come to that console as well, but that remains to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far