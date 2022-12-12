"What's up Twitch?": IRL streamer catches Lil Nas X casually roaming around in Tokyo, Japan

American rap and pop sensation Lil Nas X was seen on a Twitch stream being broadcast by TazoLIVE last night as the former roamed the streets of Tokyo with no security and minimal fanfare.

The clip of Lil Nas X casually interacting with the streamer and bystanders on the street has gotten a lot of attention after being shared extensively on social media platforms such as Reddit. After TazoLIVE attempted to give the singer-songwriter a present, the latter asked about the streamer's cameras and had a brief interaction with the Twitch chat:

"What's up Twitch? Twitch!"

Clip of Lil Nas X on IRL Twitch streamer TazoLIVE's stream goes viral

The short clip has accrued over 150,000 views within a day of being broadcast on TazoLIVE's stream on the Amazon-owned platform. IRL videos have been steadily gaining ground in the content creation space as more and more people have started streaming their real-life experiences directly to their audience as a viable mode of entertainment.

Montero Lamar Hill, more popularly known by his stage name Lil Nas X, has been traveling in Japan for a couple of days and making TikTok clips on his experience in the country. A key highlight of his visit to the East-Asian nation has been how liberating it is for the celebrity to walk about in public without needing bodyguards to protect him. This can be attributed to how few people recognize him on the streets of Japan.

Lil Nas X has even made a TikTok specifically regarding this. It features him lip-syncing to the viral 'No I'm a star' trend with the caption:

"Me realizing I'm not famous in Japan."

TazoLIVE offered him a present when the singer approached him as the streamer was talking to one of his producers, Denzel Baptiste. Politely declining the offer, the celebrity said he had clubs to go to and would not be able to carry it around:

"That's so cute, but I will have to carry that around the club."

Timestamp 3:50:54

The muscian's enthusiasm for Twitch was expected, considering Lil Nas X is quite familiar with the world of streaming, having appeared on IShowSpeed's stream last month.

Social media reacts to Lil Nas X appearing on Twitch stream

People online were quite intrigued by the fact that the rapper was able to move around so freely on the streets of Tokyo without security. TazoLIVE's Twitch chat was very surprised when he just strolled into the frame like a normal pedestrian.

Chat reacting to Lil Nas X coming on stream (Image via TazoLIVE/Twitch)

r/LivestreamFail had similar views:

Streamers such as JakenBakeLIVE and Andy Milonakis have amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on their channels, making IRL streams. Japan has become a hotbed for creating such content in recent years due to how popular its culture has become in the West.

Robcdee, nicknamed the Angel of Shibuya, is another Australian content creator like TazoLIVE who has made a name for himself IRL streaming from Japan.

