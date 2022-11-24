Streamer captures celebration on streets of Shibuya after Japanese victory over Germany in FIFA World Cup

IRL Twitch streamer TazoLIVE captured some wild moments at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing as several pedestrians celebrated Japan's 2-1 victory over Germany in the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Much like Tuesday's upset, where Argentina were stumped by underdogs Saudi Arabia, the Samurai Blue came back from a one-goal disadvantage to beat the four-time World Cup winners. They sealed the deal with a late finisher from Takuma Asano.

IRL streamer captures more celebratory moments after Japan's victory over Germany in FIFA World Cup

IRL streaming from Japan is very popular on Twitch, with many big streamers like Robcdee gaining thousands of followers roaming the streets of Tokyo. Like him, TazoLIVE is an Australian content creator who does IRL content from the country.

Streaming on the road allows content creators to sometimes capture momentous occasions, and that is exactly what happened when TazoLIVE went live on Wednesday.

After the Group E match between Japan and Germany ended with the Asian nation winning by one goal, the residents of Tokyo were in a celebratory mood.

Many fans expressed their joy and jubilation at their national team's victory by taking to the streets and celebrating at the famous Shibuya Crossing. TazoLIVE's clip showed hundreds of football fans cheering and jumping as traffic police tried to control them.

Many on the internet noted how disciplined the crowd was, considering they were only doing it while the light was green and giving way to cars when the signal changed. Here is a wide-angle view from a post on r/soccer:

Another clip from TazoLive, which had over 50,000 views at the time of writing, showed fans dancing on the streets outside a sports bar after the match concluded.

The streamer can be heard exclaiming in surprise at the phenomenon:

"Oh my god."

He also captured the reaction of the people inside the bar when Japan scored the second goal.

Reddit reactions to the clips

Many fans have reacted to TazoLive's clips, which were posted on the streaming-related subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

As mentioned before, people commended the way the crowd was celebrating at the Shibuya Crossing as they did so without hindering traffic. Meanwhile, others drew attention to the football manga series Blue Lock, which was recently adapted into an anime by Bandai Namco.

Japan will next face off against Costa Rica and Spain in the group stage. Perhaps TazoLIVE will capture some more wholesome moments then.

