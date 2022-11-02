"Cremating pets?": IRL Twitch streamer meets man with a mobile crematorium while hitchhiking through Japan

Trevor "Hitch" is an IRL streamer who recently had quite a unique experience in Japan after meeting a man with a mobile crematorium in the back of his car.

Trevor has been making content based around hitchhiking since 2018 and has been livestreaming his travels on Twitch as he covers large distances solely by taking rides in strangers' cars.

While doing the same in Japan, the streamer was faced with quite a bizarre sight as the man who picked him up on his most recent stream had a full-blown cremation chamber. Hitch was quite perplexed with the contraption and was surprised to learn about its purpose:

"What? Like, cremating pets?"

Hitchhiking streamer meets man with a crematorium who gives him a lift in a speeding car

By its nature, Hitchhiking can be a dangerous business, considering one is asking complete strangers to give them a lift. However, the streamer is quite an expert in this and has been hitchhiking for the past six years across 37 countries according to his bio.

That said, Hitch is doing his current streams in Japan. His last broadcast was quite eventful, especially because of the man who had a mini crematorium in the back of his van. The streamer had noticed the object and after getting down to change cars, the stranger opened up the back to show him how it worked.

Hitch had no idea about the contraption and was pretty curious about it. Using a translation software on his smartphone, he asked the Japanese man what it exactly was. He posed:

"What is this?"

Timestamp 5:18:05

After opening a latch to the crematorium chamber, the man made a sign that signified prayer, hinting that there was a spiritual connection associated with the object. When the streamer held out the phone to translate what he was saying, he said that it was for pets.

Hitch was quite surprised and stunned into silence for some time before turning to the camera and stating:

"What? I didn't know you could put one of those in a van. Did not expect that."

However, that is not where the interaction stops. The man with the crematorium helps him go further along in his journey after taking out another car. That car-ride was also quite scary for the streamer as pointed out by Redditor Its_it, who noted that the man was driving at pretty high speeds.

The above clip also gained significant traction as the car jumped due to bumps on the narrow road. Many in the chat and the streamer himself asked him to drive slow by stating that there should not be more jumping:

"Jesus f*ck! Uh, okay enough jumping. No jumping."

Reactions to the clips

Both the crematorium and the reckless driving clips were shared on the streamer specific subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where they accrued significant reactions. Here are some of the ways people described the interaction:

Hitch has been doing these hitchhiking streams for many years and makes it a point to attend the North American TwitchCons every time by taking lifts from strangers. This year, he did the same by hitchhiking for more than 20 days before reaching the San Diego TwitchCon in Canada.

