Hitchhiking streamer who traveled over 4 thousand miles to San Diego TwitchCon as a hitchhiker lauded on social media

Trevor "Hitch" is a Canadian streamer on Twitch who recently livestreamed his experience of traveling to the San Diego TwitchCon solely by hitchhiking with strangers he met on the road from all the way up in Canada. Trevor is an experienced traveler who has been hitchhiking on stream for the last six years.

His account was created back in 2018, and he currently has about 118K followers on his channel. With physical TwitchCon returning to North America this weekend for the first time since the pandemic, Hitch's arrival at the convention was highly anticipated by fans, and the clip of the moment gained a lot of attention in the streaming community.

Twitter abuzz as hitchhiking Twitch streamer takes 20 days and 55 rides to reach San Diego TwitchCon from Canada

Hitchhiking is the act of asking strangers on the road to give you a lift to the area closest to your destination that they are willing to take you. As expected, traveling large distances while using the method is not ideal, but Trevor here has been doing it for a solid six years. His Twitch bio reads:

I am a 28 year old guy from Vancouver Island, Canada. I hitchhike for fun. Over the past 6 years I've hitchhiked through 37 countries and been picked up over 1800 times.

According to reports, the streamer began his journey in the far north of Newfoundland, Canada from the city of St John's. A quick Google search reveals that the distance between the cities is a whopping 4,476 miles, a journey the streamer had to undertake solely with the help of kind strangers who gave him lifts in their cars or trucks.

Esports personality Jake Lucky amplified the event by sharing the story on his Twitter. The story promptly gained traction as social media users started reacting to the news. Many wondered why Hitch even made the effort, while others joked about it being his "annual hitchhike to TwitchCon."

Most people lauded the streamer's efforts and praised him for his content. Others found hitchhiking to be a bit weird in this day and age, but most responded with positive comments.

This is the fourth time that Hitch has hitchhiked to a TwitchCon. Over the years, the streamer has built up a niche community of people who love his IRL streaming content. Fans can catch him at the convention, which is set to last till Sunday October 9.

