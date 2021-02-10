What time is the Flash Cup in Fortnite and how long will it run?

Fortnite's Flash Cup takes place tonight, so players need to make sure they have their Duos set up and are eligible to play in the Fortnite Arena before the first match starts.

Up for grabs is the new Flash skin and back bling - a collaboration between DC Comics and Fortnite.

What time is the Flash Cup in Fortnite? How long does it last? More info below.

What time is the Flash Cup in Fortnite?

Tonight's Fortnite Flash Cup runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m EST, approximately three full hours depending on how the tournament runs. The full details and rules are available on Epic Games' official website.

The Flash

Players will be required to pair up in Duos to compete in the arena, with the following placements awarding the Flash skin and back bling:

Europe: 1st - 3,500th

1st - 3,500th NA East: 1st - 1,750th

1st - 1,750th NA West: 1st - 500th

1st - 500th Brazil: 1st - 500th

1st - 500th Asia: 1st - 250th

1st - 250th Oceania: 1st - 250th

1st - 250th Middle East: 1st - 250th

Each Duo may only play in 10 matches max and will receive points based on their placement in each match, overall eliminations, and how many Victory Royales they receive.

Advertisement

As per usual, Arena rankings for Cups are as follows:

Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”))

Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype)

Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype)

Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype)

Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)

Good luck to all the Duos participating! Get out there and earn that Flash skin before the general population can purchase it!