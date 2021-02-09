How to get the Flash skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

The next character from the DC Comics to appear in Fortnite is none other than the "fastest man alive," the Flash.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 52 ::

Target Description: Really, really… really fast pic.twitter.com/05mOS7snWS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 8, 2021

The release of Reality Log 52 almost confirms the identity of the latest addition to Jonesy's squad. John "Agent Jonesy" Jones is busy scavenging the Fortnite universe for the best hunters.

Reality Log 52, along with a bunch of Flash-themed images being leaked online, guarantees the appearance of the red speedster in Fortnite.

There are also rumors that Flash will be introduced via an LTM tournament in Fortnite. Epic Games should reveal the dates for this LTM very soon.

Besides winning the Flash skin from the Flash Cup LTM, players will also be able to purchase it from the in-game Item Shop after its release.

Flash Cup in Fortnite

Reality Log 52 revealed multiple references to Flash. Jonesy mentions a place called "C.C," which could stand for Central City.

Another reference was when Jonesy mentions his newest hunter as the "most overbooked man alive." This is a direct reference to Flash's iconic "fastest man alive" dialogue.

The Flash Cup is expected to begin on February 10th, with the top-ranked players from each region earning exclusive rewards.

As has happened in previous Fortnite tournaments, Epic Games will reward at least the top 200 players from each region with an exclusive Flash skin.

There will probably be other Flash-themed rewards for players who just missed out on the Flash skin. The main attraction of the tournament will obviously be DC Comics' red speedster.

Epic Games are yet to reveal further details regarding the Flash Cup and the Flash skin.

The Fortnite community is eagerly waiting for the superhero to make an appearance in Fortnite. After the recent addition of Green Arrow from the DC Comics franchise, the time has come for Flash to sprint into Fortnite.