"What is wrong with this guy?" - xQc bursts out laughing at IShowSpeed leaking phone number amid latter's feud with Adin Ross

Felix “xQc” stumbled upon a video on X.com that made him laugh hysterically. A feud recently erupted between Darren “IShowSpeed” and Adin Ross, where Speed leaked Adin’s phone number again; in retaliation, Adin deliberately leaked Speed’s, causing the young streamer to swear and yell about it while performing an IRL stream. While Felix laughed at both people in this instance, he made a very salient point.

While it’s wrong to deliberately dox or leak people’s personal information, IShowSpeed did this to Adin first, and it’s not the first time it happened. Between gales of laughter, xQc asked a question before resuming his discussion of the drama:

“What is wrong with this guy?”

xQc reacts to the IShowSpeed and Adin Ross phone number leak

(Clip begins at 00:28:40)

xQc learned about the beef between the two streamers while casually browsing X.com on stream. The source of this drama came from IShowSpeed inadvertently leaking Adin Ross’ phone number for the third time. The Kick streamer’s response was to post Darren’s phone number in a post on X.com. Upon seeing the IShowSpeed clip, Felix read the post title and responded:

“After Speed leaked Adin Ross’s number on stream, Adin Ross leaked number on Twitter then Speed goes off on him on stream. Wow! Well that is interesting.”

IShowSpeed went on a profanity-filled rant, yelling about how mad he was at Adin Ross for leaking his phone number. He kept repeating that Adin leaked his number, and he was furious about it happening. This led to Felix chuckling and offering his thoughts:

“Guys, guys. I don’t have a dog in this fight, chat, but, guys, I’ve seen five clips of him, Speed, going on stream and just pulling up a phone and just going flat out, leaking everybody’s s**t! What is wrong with this guy?”

As xQc said, IShowSpeed has a history of leaks, whether it’s Ninja’s private Discord or several times when it comes to Adin Ross. The streamer spent several moments cackling, laughing at IShowSpeed being mad that someone leaked his information. Felix would then offer some advice and his final thoughts on the situation:

“Just use Discord! Chat, I use Discord. Chat, chat, chat, I get a text from some guy, and it’s Adin (New) (New) (New) (New) (New)! He changed his phone number too often. I think it gets leaked.”

xQc made it clear in his clip that he didn’t support one person or another in this ongoing feud, but he did find it incredibly funny that someone known for leaking is upset that his number got leaked on social media.