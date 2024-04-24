"When you die, does that matter?" - Sneako slams xQc in response to the Twitch star calling him a "broke" person

A rather heated debate took place between Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" and Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" on April 24, 2024. The debate arose after Sneako joined a call with Felix, Cameron "Cuffem" and Steven "Destiny," discussing their opposing perspectives on issues like homophobia and the usage of slurs.

At one point, however, Felix decided to attack Sneako over his financial status, labeling him "broke." He said:

"(If) you take a picture out of my book, Sneako, maybe you wouldn't be so f**king broke! Brokie b**ch! There you go, I said it. You want me to say? I'll say it - you're broke as f**k!"

(Timestamp: 00:48)

Sneako, however, had left the call at this point. Nonetheless, the Rumble streamer did react to this particular comment on his stream, stating:

"When you die, does that matter?"

"Your actions are gonna be judged" - Sneako responds to xQc seemingly flexing his money in front of him

The ongoing clash between xQc and Sneako has taken a fresh twist. It's widely known that the two hold contrasting perspectives on various issues. Following Felix's remarks about flaunting his financial power, Sneako responded by stating:

"Think about the money that you are flexing and the clout that you are flexing. Steve (SteveWillDoIt), you say you have more clout, xQc you say you have more money. When you die, does that matter? What's gonna happen when you die and none of that money is there to save you? What's gonna happen if war starts to happen in your country that you are in?"

Expand Tweet

Sneako, a devout Muslim, further mentioned that Felix would have to face "judgment day":

"When you're dead, when you're facing judgement day, and your actions are gonna be judged, what is God gonna look at? Is God gonna look at your Instagram followers? Or is he gonna look at what you did and think does this person deserve to go to heaven or hell? Did he do the right things?"

He added:

"Money comes and goes. What do you need all that money for? I am a multi-millionaire, xQc has much more money than me. He can call me a 'brokie' and it's accurate, but he sits at home playing video games. What are you doing?"

xQc has certainly found himself embroiled in more than one dispute lately. He engaged in a heated exchange with members of the SSB (Adin Ross's friends) after a couple of them resorted to homophobic slurs against Felix and his friend Omie.