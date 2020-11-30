When does Double XP week in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War conclude?

Treyarch had announced double weapon and rank XP along with the release of Nuketown '84 on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The bonus has been live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War since 10 AM Pacific Time on November 24. This is the first event in the game that provides players with double experience points and according to Treyarch, is scheduled to end on November 30.

However, the exact timing for the end of the event hasn't been mentioned by Treyarch, leading one to presume that it could end at the same time as it began, i.e, 10 AM Pacific Time.

Here's everything to know about the double XP event in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and how the community reacted to the release of Nuketown '84.

Double XP event in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for the release of Nuketown '84

Along with the new Nuketown '84 map, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War community was also greeted by a Double weapon and rank experience event. However, the community is not exactly pleased with all the bugs and issues plaguing the game.

Pleassssssssse fix it pic.twitter.com/Dfd0B7iKIR — David Peterson (@David_DSRMAW) November 23, 2020

Can’t wait for my console to shut off in the middle of the game and I lose all of my xp and camo progress 😄 — Samuel Hernandez ツ (@StangSH) November 23, 2020

Please fix the many bugs in the game on xbox one ... after action report is not shown at all, nor any of the weapon level ups/rewards, nor does the game maintain calling cards that are selected previously @Activision — Social Distancing H (@hamedy84) November 24, 2020

Apart from these issues, fans were excited about the Double XP event as it served as a good way to level up in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

If anyone catches me running around with the bad LMG and a tac rifle mind your business 😂😂 gotta capitalise on weapon xp — Bree (@AE_BR33) November 24, 2020

Double Weapon XP with dirty bomb is about to make leveling these guns so much faster. Thank you guys! — Chris (@KRNG_Chris) November 23, 2020

THIS IS THANKSGIVING RIGHT HERE — KRNG Hero ☢️ (@TheMarkOfAHero) November 23, 2020

Some fans were also disappointed at the return of yet another Nuketown map to the Call of Duty franchise. However, it is safe to say that Nuketown maps have been an integral part of the Call of Duty: Black Ops series and it just wouldn't feel like a Black Ops game without it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fans have been plagued by a lot of issues like server disconnections, the game crashes and even optimization issues since the release of the game. With Double XP week concluding and most of these issues not being fixed, some players may not have much to look forward to.