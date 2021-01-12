When Fortnite Season 5 ends: Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 start date & other details

With a brand new bounty system and tons of interesting elements, Chapter 2 Season 5 in Fortnite still continues to be a season full of surprises.

There have been a lot of interesting new skins in Fortnite for players to use in the game. But then again, there's always that question which keeps hovering, "When will the current season end?"

When does Chapter 2 Season 5 end in Fortnite?

Going by the Epic Games website, the current season is scheduled to end on the 15th of March, 2021. So technically, the new season in Fortnite starts on the 16th of March, 2021. It isn't often that Fortnite extends their season but they've done it before. However, it's unlikely that they would be extending the current season beyond 15th of March 2021.

While the theme of season 6 is still unknown, it will probably be related to the event that Fortnite has towards the end of every season. With Jonesy recruiting the best hunters from all over the multiverse to help him stop anything which comes out of the zero point, this will definitely have something to do with the event at the end of the season.

With every new season, the map in Fortnite changes ever so slightly. There's a possibility that the map will change in the new season as well. There are a lot of old POIs returning to the game, so chances are that a few old places may return to the map this time around as well.

Although there's a lot left to speculation, the amount of crossovers that this season has seen will most likely carry over into the next season in Fortnite. Epic Games is focusing on the storyline in Fortnite as of now, and that's something which has made the game more interesting to the players. Hopefully that's a trend which will continue in Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite as well.