"When I’m ready to speak about it" - Bella Poarch addresses divorce rumors, announces break from social media

On November 9, 2022, TikTok star Bella Poarch took to her official Twitter handle to update the online community about her divorce from her husband of nearly four years.

Poarch stated that she will address her divorce when she is "ready to speak about it." She then urged her fanbase and followers to respect her and her husband's privacy.

The 25-year-old said:

"I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it. In the meantime please respect mine and Tyler's privacy."

Twitter community reacts as Bella Poarch provides an update about her divorce

In her tweet, Bella Poarch also announced a break from social media. She added that her team would be taking over all her accounts as “certain obligations” need to be fulfilled in her absence.

The influencer said:

"My team willl be taking over my socials and posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled. I will be taking a break from social media. Thank you."

The Twitter update went viral, with more than 300 community members joining the conversation thread.

Several fans shared heartfelt messages, with one user stating that Poarch does not need to apologize for her privacy:

千卂丨ㄒ卄🐾 @_dejoyafaith @bellapoarch You don't have to apologize for your privacy. It's on you, you do you, Ate Bella. We love you! @bellapoarch You don't have to apologize for your privacy. It's on you, you do you, Ate Bella. We love you!

Twitter user @BrandonJacks18 said Poarch should not feel obligated to address anything because "it's nobody's business." He added that this was a personal matter and that the internet sensation owed nothing to anyone:

🎄Brandon 🎄 @BrandonJacks18 @bellapoarch You don’t need to address anything, it’s nobodies business. This is a private matter between you and your ex. You don’t owe anybody anything. Keep your head high, and take care of yourself! Sending all the love Bella! @bellapoarch You don’t need to address anything, it’s nobodies business. This is a private matter between you and your ex. You don’t owe anybody anything. Keep your head high, and take care of yourself! Sending all the love Bella! ❤️❤️❤️

Some community members expressed surprise at the fact that Poarch was married:

One user expressed hope for the singer-songwriter's well-being and claimed that her fans would be streaming her beloved extended play (EP):

Twitter user @OswaldoClozzy shared a wholesome message, stating that Poarch and her husband should disconnect from the internet:

Oswaldo Betancourt-Barrientos @OswaldoClozzy 🏼 🏼 @bellapoarch It's ok if you want to take a break from social media. Take you time to coming back and have fun within your private life. I truly understand that you and Tyler needs to take a break from the internet. Have a great non-social media hangout, see you soon Bella Poarch @bellapoarch It's ok if you want to take a break from social media. Take you time to coming back and have fun within your private life. I truly understand that you and Tyler needs to take a break from the internet. Have a great non-social media hangout, see you soon Bella Poarch 👋🏼👍🏼😊

Here are some more relevant fan reactions to the update:

dayanarrapuno @dayanarrapuno @bellapoarch No need to explain. It’s your private life, keep it private. Please be well! @bellapoarch No need to explain. It’s your private life, keep it private. Please be well!

mags @_nyjhmtk @bellapoarch oh man u dont need to explain @bellapoarch oh man u dont need to explain 😳

Hae 🎗️ @HaeliBailey @bellapoarch I hope you don't feel pressured to reveal anything. We trust you and wish you the best @bellapoarch I hope you don't feel pressured to reveal anything. We trust you and wish you the best ❤️

Lilpluv @empmaury44 @bellapoarch Why should she have to explain why she’s kept her love life private from her fans @bellapoarch Why should she have to explain why she’s kept her love life private from her fans

Bella Poarch is a well-known influencer who rose to prominence due to her viral TikTok videos. She has more than 90 million followers on the short-form video-sharing platform.

Poarch has collaborated with renowned streaming personalities over the years, such as Rachell "Valkyrae," Ludwig Ahgren, Thomas "Sykkuno," George "GeorgeNotFound," and Nicholas "Sapnap."

Aside from TikTok, Poarch has a large following on YouTube and Twitch. Her main YouTube channel has over 6.34 million subscribers and 629 million video views.

She mainly streams in the Just Chatting category on Twitch and has played three different games so far: Among Us, Fall Guys, and Elden Ring.

