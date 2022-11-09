"When I’m ready to speak about it" - Bella Poarch addresses divorce rumors, announces break from social media

On November 9, 2022, TikTok star Bella Poarch took to her official Twitter handle to update the online community about her divorce from her husband of nearly four years.
Poarch stated that she will address her divorce when she is "ready to speak about it." She then urged her fanbase and followers to respect her and her husband's privacy.
The 25-year-old said:
"I will address my divorce when I am ready to speak about it. In the meantime please respect mine and Tyler's privacy."
Twitter community reacts as Bella Poarch provides an update about her divorce
In her tweet, Bella Poarch also announced a break from social media. She added that her team would be taking over all her accounts as “certain obligations” need to be fulfilled in her absence.
The influencer said:
"My team willl be taking over my socials and posting certain obligations that need to be fulfilled. I will be taking a break from social media. Thank you."
The Twitter update went viral, with more than 300 community members joining the conversation thread.
Several fans shared heartfelt messages, with one user stating that Poarch does not need to apologize for her privacy:
Twitter user @BrandonJacks18 said Poarch should not feel obligated to address anything because "it's nobody's business." He added that this was a personal matter and that the internet sensation owed nothing to anyone:
Some community members expressed surprise at the fact that Poarch was married:
One user expressed hope for the singer-songwriter's well-being and claimed that her fans would be streaming her beloved extended play (EP):
Twitter user @OswaldoClozzy shared a wholesome message, stating that Poarch and her husband should disconnect from the internet:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions to the update:
Bella Poarch is a well-known influencer who rose to prominence due to her viral TikTok videos. She has more than 90 million followers on the short-form video-sharing platform.
Poarch has collaborated with renowned streaming personalities over the years, such as Rachell "Valkyrae," Ludwig Ahgren, Thomas "Sykkuno," George "GeorgeNotFound," and Nicholas "Sapnap."
Aside from TikTok, Poarch has a large following on YouTube and Twitch. Her main YouTube channel has over 6.34 million subscribers and 629 million video views.
She mainly streams in the Just Chatting category on Twitch and has played three different games so far: Among Us, Fall Guys, and Elden Ring.
