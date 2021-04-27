Genshin Impact players have been patiently waiting for new content for quite some time now, and in just a few hours, that wait comes to an end.

Players have had a good idea of what to expect from the 1.5 update for a while now, owing largely to data miners. Thankfully, miHoYo confirmed a good amount of these leaks in their livestream.

New characters like Yanfei, who will be available on Zhongli’s banner, are officially confirmed, as well as new events, weapons, and story quests. This article explains when all this will be available, as well as when the game itself won’t be.

Genshin Impact 1.5 server maintenance time, date and update release time

MiHoYo’s maintenance artwork (image via Genshin Impact)

The 1.5 patch to Genshin Impact is almost here, meaning the game will be down for maintenance for a few set hours. Players can only wait as those hours pass by, but there is an option in the game launcher to pre-install the files so that players can immediately launch the game post-maintenance.

When does the maintenance for Genshin Impact 1.5 start and end?

The maintenance for Genshin Impact 1.5 update starts on 28 April at 6 AM UTC+8. The server will undergo 5 hours of maintenance and it will end at 11 AM.

The precise times may change slightly, but based on prior updates, these times should be fairly accurate unless maintenance finishes early.

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



full notice here >>>https://t.co/9F2RiYXalB#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/pvKwyOrae4 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 25, 2021

Since the down time is going to be five hours, players should spend at least 40 resin before the maintenance begins. Players gain 7.5 resin per hour, so they will be able to refill those 40 resin while the game is unavailable.

As always, Genshin Impact will send players Primogems to compensate for the down time. Players will receive 60 Primogems for every hour of maintenance, so 300 gems should show up in the mail.

Promised compensation for maintenance down time (image via Genshin Impact)

Once patch 1.5 drops, players will finally get access to new content they’ve long expected. Many players are sure to spend their saved Primogems on the upcoming Zhongli banner that will replace the current Tartaglia edition. Others, meanwhile, may continue to save up for the Eula banner coming in May.

Once the maintenance is complete, players can update their game client from the launcher and explore new events and features.

