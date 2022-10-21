When does Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded release?

Early Access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign mode was recently released for players to jump into, with the full release of the game scheduled for October 28, 2022. Interestingly, many fans have already finished the campaign and are waiting to get their hands on even more Modern Warfare 2 content.

Infinity Ward has revealed their plans for the multiplayer mode as well as Warzone 2.0 updates that will commence on November 16 with the release of the first season of the game. As seen with previous Call of Duty titles, every season of the game will receive a mid-way update that provides more content for players to unlock. Called the Reloaded update, the same trend will reportedly continue for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded will bring in some much-awaited content

Following its complete launch on October 28, the game will be in its pre-season, during which players can level up their accounts and weapons and prepare for the release of Warzone 2.0 and Season 1 after two weeks on November 16, 2022.

A regular Call of Duty season lasts for about two months, allowing players to complete the Battle Pass and reach level 100 to unlock all the in-game items such as weapon blueprints, Operators, calling cards, double XP tokens, in-game currency, and weapon charms. While some Battle Pass rewards are free, other items can only be obtained if the player purchases the Battle Pass.

Release times of the game worldwide (Image via Activision)

Halfway through the season, about 30 days after its release, Activision will release a "Reloaded" update that brings in weapon balancing, bug fixes, and new content such as Operator bundles in the shop and new weapons for players to unlock.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0's Season 1 Reloaded will be released on December 14, halfway through the season. This update will also be the game's first "post-launch update" that will likely have to fix bugs and issues. Infinity Ward will also be listening to player feedback and balance out weapons if certain options are found to be too overpowered.

Raids will also be added to the game with the release of the "Reloaded" update in December. Raids is a PvE (player vs enemy) Spec Ops mode in which players will have to team up to fight AI. However, all the details of this interesting game mode have not been revealed yet. The mode has only been described as:

“strategic thinking, puzzle-solving and most importantly bouts of intense co-op combat action.”

Lastly, Infinity Ward has also announced that a new "fan-favorite" map will be arriving in Modern Warfare 2, but has not revealed the name of the map yet. Reportedly, this map will be playable in multiplayer game modes. It's speculated that the "legendary" map will either be 'Highrise' or 'Terminal', as those maps fit the reputation and are also featured in the Warzone 2.0 map "Al Mazrah".

