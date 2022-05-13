When is Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 expected to release?

Poppy Playtime is a survival horror game getting ready to reveal the third chapter of its franchise.

This first-person horror game sees the player act as the former employee of Playtime Co. They return to the abandoned factory and find it to be filled with toys that have come to life with malicious intent.

The first chapter set the the story in motion, while the second saw players free Poppy from her case before attempting to escape the factory via train. Now, players are eager for the third chapter's release in early 2023.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 will release in Early 2023

A makeshift poster that was made for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 (Image via MOB Game Studios)

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 was just released on May 5, 2022. This comes after the first chapter that was delivered on October 12, 2021. Keeping this in mind, it is safe to say that there will be a bit of time before Chapter 3 releases.

An official poster for the game, which has been confirmed by the developers' team at MOB Game Studios, states that Chapter 3 of the nightmarish story will be available to players in Early 2023.

Chapter 2 saw a more open-ended side of things, which has fans very excited for the content that Chapter 3 could bring to the game. The potential for an even crazier story with more to do is definitely on the table.

It all depends on the official website's description in terms of gameplay. The developers go into detail regarding what Chapter 3 will provide when it comes to the story.

Players are set to get lost in the building where Huggy Wuggy lives. Huggy Wuggy is a massive creature with long legs and arms with a second mouth inside of its mouth.

Players will have to escape the home of Huggy Wuggy just like they had to escape other locations in the previous chapters. Based on what we know so far, it sounds like Chapter 3 of Poppy Playtime might be the most terrifying one yet.

However, these are the only details provided by MOB Game Studios so far. Players should keep an eye on their site and social media accounts for a more concrete release date when 2023 gets closer.

Players should also keep in mind that the early 2023 date can change at any time if Chapter 3 is finished early and the developers decide to release it in the game. It wouldn't be the first time in the history of gaming that a game or update has been released ahead of schedule.

