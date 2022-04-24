When will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 end?

The start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 was exceptional as gamers got a sense of the impending war between the two factions. Both IO and The Seven are extremely strong contingents and are not ready to accept defeat easily.

IO is expected to make a move to take over the island, whereas The Seven and the loopers will be willing to resist the aggression with all their might.

Even though the Resistance season has a lot of grounds to cover, gamers are already spinning speculations regarding the upcoming season of Fortnite.

Everyone is looking forward to knowing when Chapter 3 Season 2 ends. This article will reveal the end date of the ongoing season.

The end date of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 revealed

Epic Games released Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 on March 20, 2022. Usually, a season of the game spans over a few months, and the ongoing season is no exception. As per the Battle Pass, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is expected to end on June 3, 2022.

It is to be noted that Epic Games typically release updates for new seasons on Tuesdays. However, the developers have released the seasons on Saturdays for the past couple of seasons. While gamers believe that Chapter 3 Season 2 will also end on a weekend, the developers have scheduled the end date for a Friday.

This gives Epic Games a significant window to release the in-game update for Chapter 3 Season 3 and get it online by the weekend. However, it is to be noted that the developers hold the authority to change the release dates.

It won't be surprising if Epic Games decides to extend the current season by a few days. If such a situation arises, the developers will surely notify gamers beforehand through their official websites.

Will there be a live event for the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

One of the most surprising things about Chapter 3 Season 1 was the absence of a live event. Gamers were stunned to learn that Epic Games would transition the storyline without a live event.

Therefore, whenever a discussion about the end date of the ongoing season pops up, gamers will also want to address the possibility of a live event before Chapter 3 Season 3 arrives.

As of now, it is pretty challenging to state anything for certain regarding the live event. However, the crisis between The Seven and IO has been going on since Chapter 3 started. As tension increases more and more each day, there could be a live event to draw a major conclusion regarding the ultimate face-off.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar