How to get the Surf Strider skin for free in Fortnite (Splash Squadron bundle)

The Surf Strider skin and its matching cosmetics are again available in Fortnite.

Players were formerly able to obtain the skin and other items in the Splash Squadron bundle. It required an Intel-powered 9th, 10th, or 11th generation Intel Core device on a Windows PC.

That made it pretty rare, but now there's a new way to get it for absolutely free. Intel is hosting a promotion called the Intel Play Pass Beta. It works almost like a Battle Pass, and grinding it through it will reward the Surf Strider set.

How to get the Surf Strider skin for Free in Fortnite through Intel

The video above is by notable content creator Tabor Hill. It goes through the skin and cosmetics in the Splash Squadron set and showcases how to take part in the Intel Play Pass Beta.

Here's how to go about the lengthy process so that the Surf Strider skin and the rest of its Splash Squadron bundle can be obtained for free:

Go to game.info.intel.com/registration and sign up for the beta (some countries are not allowed, and entrants must be 18 or older)

After signing up, head to overwolf.com/app/intel-intel_gaming_access

Download the Intel Gaming Access application and launch it

Follow the installation steps, sign up for an Intel account, or sign in if one is already available.

Navigate to the Play Pass section to see the "Battle Pass" and its different levels

Complete the daily tasks assigned on this screen or those on the Quests page to level up the Intel Play Pass

Reach level 16 to unlock the Splash Squadron Fortnite bundle

There are several different rewards throughout the levels of the Intel Play Pass. Players can get rewards for Fortnite, Dying Light 2, Genshin Impact, World of Tanks, etc.

Daily and weekly quests grant XP that goes towards leveling up the Intel Play Pass. These challenges typically revolve around playing for a certain amount of time and checking in each day.

That's all it takes to obtain the Splash Squadron bundle for free. It can take a while to sign up and get going, but playing games recognized by the app and earning XP will give players Surf Strider for free.

