Fortnite Covert Ops Quests: Full list of all challenges and how to complete them

As The Seven forces continue to push the Imagined Order back in Fortnite, one of the members of The Seven wants to speed things up. Rather than following the general battle plan, The Origin has decided to take matters into his own hands.

While the general force fights on the ground, he's tasking loopers with going behind enemy lines and causing mayhem. The operation is called "Covert Ops" and is only available to players in the Zero Build mode.

Information about the Covert Ops challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Much like the many other challenges present in Fortnite, players will have to use their wit and skill to complete these. However, there's a catch involved. All challenges associated with "Covert Ops" are time-bound.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Upcoming Covert Ops Challenges:



Based on the files & the blog post, you can do Week 2, Week 3, and Week 4 quests early by doing the previous weeks quest as they will grant you the token that enables access for the next weeks quest. Upcoming Covert Ops Challenges:Based on the files & the blog post, you can do Week 2, Week 3, and Week 4 quests early by doing the previous weeks quest as they will grant you the token that enables access for the next weeks quest. https://t.co/sNJ62IAExh

Players will only be given a specific timeframe to complete the challenge. If they fail to finish the challenge within the given time frame, they will have to forego it and wait until the next challenge is unlocked. That being said, here is the list of all Covert Ops challenges:

1) Challenge 1: April 22 - April 26

Stage 1 - Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Logjam Lumberyard, Sleepy Sound, Tilted Towers, Sanctuary, Greasy Grove, Condo Canyon).

Stage 2 - Eliminate Players in Zero Build (10).

2) Challenge 2: April 26 - April 28

Stage 1 - Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (IO Outposts).

Stage 2 - Collect compromised Intel from IO Outposts in Zero Build (1).

3) Challenge 3: April 28 - April 30

Stage 1: Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Tilted Towers, Daily Bugle, Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, Coney Crossroads).

Stage 2: Destroy Structures with a Tank in Zero Build (300).

4) Challenge 4: April 30 - May 2

Stage 1 - Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build (Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, Command Cavern, The Fortress).

Stage 2 - Plant timed explosives at an IO Airship, Command Cavern or The Fortress in Zero Build (1).

How to complete Challenge 1 of the Covert Ops challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Only the first challenge for Covert Ops is available for the time being. It will be active until April 26, 9 AM Eastern Time. Thankfully, completing it is relatively easy. Here's how to do it:

Stage 1: Establish a Device Uplink in Zero Build

Device Uplink locations for the first Covert Ops Fortnite Challenge (Image via YouTube/Perfect Score)

To complete the first stage, players need to go to one of the following locations and walk over to an Uplink Device on the ground. It's easy to spot as it's blue and can also be marked on the minimap by hovering over the challenge. Here are the locations where they can be found:

Logjam Lumberyard

Sleepy Sound

Tilted Towers

Sanctuary

Greasy Grove

Condo Canyon

Stage 2: Eliminate Players in Zero Build

To complete the second stage of the challenge, players need to eliminate ten opponents. This can be done throughout a single match or multiple matches.

To make things easier, players can even complete this stage of the challenge in Bot Lobbies. Upon completion, they will receive 30,000 XP as a reward.

