Can you still get bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

The end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is nearing. Gamers are claiming all the available XP and rewards before the battle pass expires. The new season is expected to arrive in a few days, and its excitement is beyond measure.

The best way to rank up and increase the K/D ratio in the game is through bot lobbies. The unavailability of sweat in the lobbies makes the task easier for gamers.

However, the question is whether gamers can get bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. The entire community is eager to find the answer to this question. This article will discuss this issue briefly.

Gamers can get bot lobby in Fortnite

Loopers who want to make it to the professional level prefer playing the game with real gamers in the lobby. However, there are times when even the most sweaty gamers want to try out bot lobbies to practice some cool moves or strategies before implementing them in a match.

Even though Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will be over in a few days, players can still get bot lobbies to continue their practice or complete any quests left to be completed.

Usually, the system provides gamers with bot lobbies when the tiers are reset at the start of the season. However, gamers can make their way to bot lobbies by making a few changes.

The most common method is to switch to a region with odd timing. Gamers from that region won't be active, and the lobby will be full of bots. Another method would be to invite a beginner-level gamer to the team, preferably a side account. The matches will be generated according to the low player level, and most of them will undoubtedly be filled by bot lobbies.

Can you be banned for using bot lobbies?

Although the process is legal, it can be termed as using unfair means to gain an advantage. Epic Games strictly prohibits the use of unfair means in the game and has handed over bans to accounts who are found guilty of doing the same.

However, the developers are yet to take any action regarding the bot lobby issue. That doesn't mean that they won't be taking any action soon. Gamers are advised not to exploit the feature as it may raise suspicion, leading to measures from the developers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar