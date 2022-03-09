Is a FNAF x Fortnite collab in the cards for Chapter 3 Season 2?

Despite being two massively popular games, Fortnite and Five Nights at Freddy's are yet to join forces. However, the latest leaks and rumors have suggested that a crossover between the Battle Royale title and the horror game series is imminent.

Five Nights at Freddy's is a classic horror series. On the flip side, Fortnite is a game with a large fanbase of children, which is likely why the franchises haven't collaborated so far.

Here's why fans could finally witness Epic Games collaborating with Five Nights at Freddy's in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Five Nights at Freddy's included in Fortnite's recent surveys

Epic Games frequently sends out surveys to certain players for feedback on potential crossovers. The surveys include characters from video game series, anime series, games, movies, and TV series.

A recent survey interestingly mentioned Monty and Glamrock Freddy. Participants were expected to answer if they've seen/heard about the characters.

Monty and Glamrock Freddy have been featured on an Epic Games survey to garner interest for possible future collaborations with Fortnite. THIS DOES NOT CONFIRM THEY ARE BEING ADDED, but it at least proves that Epic is acknowledging the demand for a crossover...



Monty and Glamrock Freddy have been featured on an Epic Games survey to garner interest for possible future collaborations with Fortnite. THIS DOES NOT CONFIRM THEY ARE BEING ADDED, but it at least proves that Epic is acknowledging the demand for a crossover...

FNAF fans were elated to find out that Freddy Fazbear and Roxanne from the game were also included in the survey. It is evident that Epic Games is considering a crossover, and might just be waiting for the community's response.

Fortnite community is eagerly awaiting a crossover with Five Nights at Freddy's

The demand for a FNAF collaboration has been sky-scraping, especially after the release of Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach. Even though it isn't the best game in the series, it gained enough popularity among gamers.

Moreover, the rumors of a collaboration with the horror game series aren't new. In fact, they've been floating around for over a year now.

Here's some sounds that go along with it. There's no other information regarding it for now.



Take a listen



(Via

There is most likely an encrypted skin by the name of "FrenchFry". Here's some sounds that go along with it. There's no other information regarding it for now.

Back in February 2021, some Fortnite content creators received packages from Epic Games that contained FNAF tokens. This naturally compelled many fans to believe that a crossover is finally happening.

As it turns out, the tokens represented a crossover with Street Fighter. Accordingly, hopes among fans have hit an all-time low.

Having said that, the reluctance of Epic Games hasn't stopped FNAF players from creating concept art. Artists clearly see a lot of potential in the crossover, and wish that the developers make it happen.

FORTNITE X FNAF - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 SEASON 2

FORTNITE X FNAF - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 SEASON 2

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 1 is live and a brand new season should ideally arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2. The next season will be based on the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven, and loopers can look forward to map changes, collaborations, and more.

