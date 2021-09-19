When is PUBG New State (Mobile) expected to be released in India?

PUBG New State, the forthcoming battle royale title from Krafton, has garnered a significant amount of interest in India. The battle royale game will be set in 2051 and feature various characteristics such as drones and ballistic shields, which will differentiate it from other battle royale games.

The pre-registration process for PUBG New State has been ongoing for quite some time now on both the Android and iOS platforms. A few days ago, it touched a significant milestone of 40 million registrations.

Players are now eagerly awaiting information from the developers on the game’s official release date, which they hope will arrive soon.

Is there a release date for PUBG New State in India?

Earlier this year, the developers of PUBG New State had issued the following statement regarding the release date of the game:

“As announced previously, we are planning to launch PUBG: NEW STATE in the second half of 2021. We are working hard to provide the classic battle royale experience in addition to next-generation gameplay, rich content, and graphics that exceed the limits of mobile gaming.”

However, users were recently able to spot the expected release date of PUBG New State on the Apple App Store. As seen in the image below, it is anticipated that the upcoming battle royale title will be released on 8 October.

On the Apple App Store, the expected release date is mentioned as 8 October (Image via Apple App Store)

Players need to keep in mind that it isn’t the official release date but an expected one. They can wait for the developers to provide further clarity regarding the launch and follow the game on their social media platforms for updates.

Pre-registration link and other details

Given below are the links to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store pages of PUBG New State, where players can pre-register themselves:

Google Play Store page: Click here

Apple App Store page: Click here

All registered users will be eligible for a free reward - Limited Vehicle Skin (Permanent).

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee