When is Spider-Man coming to Marvel's Avengers?

Spider-Man has recently been announced as the latest superhero to be added to the roster in Marvel’s Avengers.

The title by Square Enix originally had only featured six heroes from the Marvel Universe (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel). Since its release, though, many other faces have been popping up, including Hawkeyes and Black Panther. It now appears that Spider-Man will be swinging into the game as well.

New superhero added to Avengers team up

Spider-Man’s inclusion into Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to occur on November 30, 2021. This was announced through a recent trailer on IGN.

In the trailer, the friendly neighborhood webslinger was seen taking on a group of AIM operatives. Several of them attempt to subdue Spidey, but they back off once they see the other Avengers coming to Spider-Man’s aid.

The trailer ends with extended clips of Spider-Man webslinging around the city. Spidey also shares an epic fist pump with Ms. Marvel to close it out.

Marvel’s Avengers adding Spider-Man couldn’t have come at a better time. The third Spider-Man movie in the MCU, entitled No Way Home, will release in theatres on December 17, 2021. This movie will feature many characters including Doctor Strange and some figures from Spider-Man history.

If one thing is for sure, it’s that this Spider-Man event will have a lot to live up to. Gamers likely still have the memory of Insomniac’s phenomenal Spider-Man game fresh in their minds. Crystal Dynamics will certainly have their hands full coming up with new mechanics that can compare to the 2018 Spider-Man game.

Spider-Man will be teaming up with other Avengers like Thor and Iron Man (Image via Crystal Dynamics)

In terms of mechanics, nothing specific was really shown with this trailer, as it was more cinematic. There is one scene in particular, though, where Spider-man takes on two AIM thugs with his head turned away from them. This might hint at a possible advanced Spidey Sense mechanic where he doesn’t have to be looking at enemies to fight them.

Edited by R. Elahi