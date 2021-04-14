When will Free Fire open today? Maintenance time and details for OB27 update

The Free Fire OB27 update will hit the servers of the battle royale title today.

Once released, the update can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

It is important to note that players will only be able to enter the game after the maintenance break concludes.

This article takes a look at the maintenance details of the Free Fire OB27 update.

Maintenance details for the latest Free Fire OB27 update

Garena's official social media post on the Free Fire OB27 maintenance break reads:

Dear survivors, tomorrow is our patch day! Please be noted that we will close the game from 9:30 am IST to 6:00 pm IST tomorrow. During this time, you will not be able to log in to the game. However, after the maintenance ends, you may update the game from the Google play store or App Store and play as usual. The wait may be long, but it will be worth the wait! Thank you for your understanding and patience.

Here are the exact timings of the maintenance break for the Free Fire OB27 update:

Start time: 9:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30) on April 14, 2021

End time: 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5.30) on April 14, 2021

Players will be rewarded with 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers and 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers for updating the game.

Players can follow the steps given below to claim these rewards:

Step 1: After updating Free Fire, players can open the game on their devices and click on the 'Calender' (events) icon present on the right side of the screen.

Click on the Calendar icon to access the events section

Step 2: Next, they should navigate through the events tab and tap on the 'Login Rewards' tab.

Players have to tap on the 'Login Rewards' tab

Step 3: The rewards will appear on the screen. Players can press the claim button to collect them.

Click on the Claim option

