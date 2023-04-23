When will Honkai Star Rail servers go live worldwide?

Honkai Star Rail is a brand new free-to-play turn-based RPG game by HoYoverse that is going to come out in a few days' time. Hence, players across the world will be quite eager to learn about the exact time when the servers for the game go live. The same has been listed in this article, along with all the other necessary details regarding the game's launch.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail 10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached!

Pre-register now to unlock rewards such as Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1!



Retweet this post before 2023/04/25, and 20 Trailblazers will stand a chance to win a gift card worth about $100. 10,000,000 Pre-registrations Reached! Pre-register now to unlock rewards such as Star Rail Pass ×20 and the 4-star character Serval (Erudition: Lightning) ×1!Retweet this post before 2023/04/25, and 20 Trailblazers will stand a chance to win a gift card worth about $100. https://t.co/T4Q5chmBcr

A lot of players are quite eagerly waiting for the game, especially because of how big HoYoverse's other titles are. Hence, there are a lot of expectations from the game and players will jump into it as soon as it becomes available.

Honkai Star Rail official servers will go live on April 26, 2023

The Honkai Star Rail servers will go live on April 26, 2023, at 10:00 (UTC + 8). The time across every major region has been provided below:

Asia: 10 AM (UTC+8)

Europe: 3 AM (UTC +1)

America: 9:00 PM (UTC - 5)

The date and time provided here is the official information, but it might change if there are server issues. In that case, a new time will be provided by HoYoverse on the official Twitter account of the game.

The pre-installation for the game is already available, and in case players want to check the time at which the servers go live, they can do so by simply opening it after the download is over. Once players go in and press "Start Game," a pop-up window will appear with information regarding the time and date for the game's global release based on the region.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

Sometimes a sharp blade is the only way to get people to come to their senses.

Hey, Trailblazers! Today we have the character preview for Seele.



Learn More:

Pre-installation Has Begun:



#HonkaiStarRail Character Preview | SeeleSometimes a sharp blade is the only way to get people to come to their senses.Hey, Trailblazers! Today we have the character preview for Seele.Learn More: hoyo.link/d8FeCEAd Pre-installation Has Begun: hoyo.link/201WC7Fd Character Preview | SeeleSometimes a sharp blade is the only way to get people to come to their senses.Hey, Trailblazers! Today we have the character preview for Seele.Learn More: hoyo.link/d8FeCEAdPre-installation Has Begun: hoyo.link/201WC7Fd#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/HtXw6V5N9H

Honkai Star Rail has already become quite massive as a game. The official Twitter account states that over 10 million users have pre-registered for the game, and more continue to do so. This is primarily because players will get many starting goodies if they are pre-registered for the game.

At its core, this will be yet another gacha game similar to the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3. Hence, resources will be of the essence, especially for those players who want to build brand new characters to their maximum efficiency.

Players who have played the Closed Beta Test will have some idea on what to do, but for others, it will be a completely new experience. Regardless, there is no doubt that Honkai Star Rail will be a massive hit as HoYoverse knows how to make games that keep players engaged for years.

Poll : 0 votes