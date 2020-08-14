In the current build of Call of Duty: Warzone, there are numerous glitches causing mass hysteria among the player base. It all started with the Season 5 update, which brought with it a plethora of bugs. The most notable of these is the strange gun glitch that sometimes occurs when you swap weapons. This particular issue makes your weapon have huge straight edges and makes it impossible to see.

Image Credits: CouRageJD

While that glitch is certainly one of the worst that Call of Duty: Warzone has seen, there's another one that's been around for much longer. However, it's only now making its way into the spotlight. The bug in question is the infamous 'gas mask glitch', and it's causing quite the stir in Warzone and on social media.

What is the gas mask glitch in Call of Duty: Warzone?

The gas mask glitch has been around prior to Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone, which is when bugs became the norm in the battle royale. Unfortunately, it simply never received the attention that it should've. In turn, Infinity Ward put it on the backburner of things to fix, because it didn't seem like a regular occurrence.

However, we now know that the gas mask glitch isn't just a one-off bug that can be pushed to the back. If you're not familiar with the glitch, it essentially turns a random gas mask on the floor into an air filtration system. In other words, it doesn't break whenever you're inside of the gas.

Gas mask glitch



This game is pathetic RN pic.twitter.com/LdoU1uxfdQ — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) August 13, 2020

As seen in the tweet above, the player killing Tyler "TeeP" Polchow isn't taking any damage from the zone, despite staying in there for multiple minutes. Clearly, this is a huge problem, as players who are graced with a glitched gas mask can stay in the zone until they're the last one standing.

Infinity Ward has claimed that a fix for the gas mask glitch is "in progress" on their Trello board. However, it's been labeled so for some time and a fix still isn't on the way. If the developers want players to stick around and play Call of Duty: Warzone, they need to start expediting these patches.