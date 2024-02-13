When will the new Simulacrum Yanuo release in Tower of Fantasy? Hero analysis, and more

Developer Hotta Studio has announced a new Simulacrum Yanuo for Tower of Fantasy, the open-world gacha RPG title. The trailer launch video published on February 13, 2024, from the official Tower of Fantasy YouTube channel, announced the arrival of the new champion. While the video does not reveal much, one thing players can be sure of is that Yanuo will be a master of camouflage.

The article will offer some details about the Simulacrum Yanuo, who is the Executor of Hykros, ahead of its release on February 20, 2024.

Hero analysis of the new Simulacrum Yanuo in Tower of Fantasy

Going by the nickname “Perfectionist of District 9”, this master of camouflage can infiltrate and get the jump on different situations. According to the trailer, she may also have some special ice attacks.

Simulacrum Yanuo may bring some special ice attacks as seen in the trailer (Image via Hotta Studio)

The new champion is widely considered to be well-tempered, warm-hearted, and efficient. However, the developer says that these attributes do not offset her true nature which is cold, arrogant, and unruly.

The new playable character has major secrets that she does not reveal. While she describes herself as nothing more than ordinary, Yanuo is an undercover agent of the Heirs of Aida planted in Hykros. She befriends Brevey to try and gain access to confidential information about the ToF. The community expects to see Yanuo as a top-tier champion in the current meta tier list.

The trailer shows that Yanuo breaches Brevey’s security system and enters what seems to be a Headquarter where she shoots Brevey in a staged encounter, after taunting her. While laughing over the drama, Brevey asks Yanuo if she meant the taunts, and she replies, “Well, who knows?”, revealing her true, cold, and arrogant nature.

Simulacrum in ToF is your representation of a character. Simulacra, on the other hand, represents Mimics in the game. Those are associated with weapons and have an optional passive effect.

