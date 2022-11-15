When will PUBG Mobile 2.3 update be available on Android and iOS?

Every new PUBG Mobile update is often welcomed with widespread excitement, and the new 2.3 update is no exception.

The latest update ushers in a wide range of unique content, including a new football-themed mode, map updates, and more which users can dwell on over the next couple of months.

The 2.3 update has already started rolling out today and will be completed in a few days. Players can download it directly through the respective stores.

The exact rollout time will vary depending on the platform, and gamers can read through the following sections to learn more about it.

When will PUBG Mobile 2.3 update be available to players?

Details about PUBG Mobile 2.3 update's availability on Android and iOS platforms (Image via Discord)

Tencent's Community Manager, "Error," shared information regarding the PUBG Mobile 2.3 update on the game's Discord server. The official message informs gamers of numerous details, including the update date, time, and more.

According to the statement, the update will begin gently rolling out on November 15, 2022, at 7 AM (UTC+0). It will gradually become accessible to gamers on various platforms in the coming days.

The following provides the exact time of completion of the 2.3 update:

Apple App Store - November 17 at 1:30 AM (UTC + 0)

APK on the official website - November 17 at 1:45 AM (UTC + 0)

Google Play Store - November 17 at 4 AM (UTC + 0)

The update for Android gamers (Google Play Store) will be 688 MB in size, while the download for the Apple App Store will be 1.84 GB.

Accordingly, players must ensure that their devices have enough storage capacity and a working internet connection to enjoy smooth installation of the 2.3 update.

Furthermore, according to the patch notes, anyone who installs the updated version of PUBG Mobile and signs in will receive a free Magical Night Helmet, 3000 BP, and 100 AG as update prizes.

Top features of the 2.3 update

Listed below are a few of the top features of the 2.3 update:

1) Football Mania-themed mode

The primary attraction of the PUBG Mobile 2.3 release is a new themed game based on football called Football Mania. It will include a new themed area called the Football Carnival, new themed items including vehicles, arenas, and plenty more.

Gamers will be able to enjoy this themed mode as soon as they update to the latest version on their devices.

2) Official Aftermath Mode

The Aftermath game mode will be released within PUBG Mobile on December 2, 2022. It will be based on the most recent version of Livik and will have various unique features.

The following are the essential elements of the Aftermath mode:

Armor upgrades

Firearm upgrades

New Energy mechanics

Consumables adjustments

Crates

Guard Posts

Recall Towers

Shop Recalls

New Bunkers

Semi Truck

Medicine Cabinet

3) Cycle 3 Season 9

Cycle 3 Season 9 will also start in the game shortly after the launch of the update. It will feature a wide range of rewards, including C3S9 Glasses, C3S9 Set, C3S9 Parachute, C3S9 - M24, C3S9 Mask, and C3S9 Cover.

Developers have also introduced a new feature – Tier Goal System, which will provide special rewards to players to set a tier goal and manage to reach it.

Aside from the features stated above, readers may find more in the patch notes by clicking here.

