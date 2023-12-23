"Where was this energy back then?": xQc calls out anti-gambling streamers for not criticizing Twitch's new adult content policy

Felix "xQc" has slammed Twitch streamers who are not criticizing the platform's latest adult content policy changes but publicly raised their voice against online gambling back in 2022. The Canadian star was a prolific gambling streamer back in the day and signed a $100-million deal with Kick earlier this year.

In a recent livestream, the content creator went off on people defending the new mature content on Twitch, bringing up the backlash against gambling last year that ultimately led to the company restricting betting games on the website.

He said:

"But motherf*cuker, I will say this. I won't tweet this, but I will tell you this right now. The way people are banding together and being like, 'All these ti**y new content, all you do is not watch. All you do is not watch.' Where was this f*cking energy, where was this energy back then?"

"Now the argument is don't watch": xQc compares the reaction to gambling and the new s*xual content policy on Twitch

The changes to Twitch's adult content policy have divided the streaming community, with users either welcoming or harshly criticizing the rules that lifted restrictions on certain types of mature content.

Changes include the ability to make some se*ually suggestive content as long as the correct label is used for the broadcast. The labels, or Content Classification Labels, can restrict adult content against an age prompt, but that has also drawn sharp criticism.

While personalities like Asmongold have talked positively about the new changes, xQc has publicly called Twitch out for its policy, which allows actions like twerking and pole dancing on the platform.

In his latest broadcast, xQc went on a tirade about how streamers who previously called out the Amazon-owned company for allowing gambling are not protesting the adult content policy. He said:

"If I say one thing, and there is a woman involved, 'You are anti-women, you are a misogynist or whatever.' If you say anything, you are GG, okay?"

xQc went on to question how the argument about children watching gambling content is not being applied to this instance:

"It wasn't there at all. Everyone banded together against the type of content that we were doing and were like, 'You know dude, the children dude.' Oh and they will be like, "18+, just put a filter on it, the 18+ and the mature filter." And now the argument is, just don't watch. Gotcha."

A clip from the livestream was also shared on his YouTube clips account. Here is how the viewers reacted to it:

Viewer reactions (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold has a vastly different opinion about the subject. In a broadcast last week, the Twitch streamer claimed that people should not be conflating gambling with s*xual content, stating that the former was bad for both adults and children.