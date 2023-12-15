"Gambling is dangerous to adults": Asmongold hits back at comparisons between gambling and s*xual content while discussing Twitch policy

The new Twitch policy on adult and s*xual content has sparked a huge debate online, and recently popular streamer Zack "Asmongold" gave his views about people conflating p*rnography and gambling while talking about permissible actions on stream. Readers should note that last year, Twitch came out with huge restrictions on gambling streams, and critics of the recent mature content policy have compared both as a talking point.

Known for his outspoken views, Zack was interacting with Reddit and his chat when a viewer brought up the widespread backlash from streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif against gambling, criticizing them for not speaking up now. Asmongold, however, didn't care for those conflating the two and called it an intellectually dishonest argument, claiming that gambling is harmful to both children and adults:

"Let's see here, um, 'Other streamers are silent but a few months ago were trying to ban gambling to save the kids. ' Well, I think gambling is dangerous to adults too. To conflate gambling and p*rn is just one of the most insane, intellectually dishonest things you can do."

"Gambling is infinitely more destructive": Viewers react to Asmongold's take on the people bringing up gambling while criticizing new s*xual theme policy

The new adult and mature content policy has divided the streaming community after Twitch suddenly decided to change their guidelines on s*xually suggestive content on the platform. The new policy changes allow content creators a greater degree of freedom to create adult art, with elements such as artistic nudity and erotic dances becoming unbannable within certain restrictions.

While the move has ruffled a lot of feathers, readers should note that this doesn't allow streamers a free hand on NSFW type of content, and creators have been known to cross the line and get punished for it. Only recently, a VTuber, who had gone viral for using nude avatars, got banned from the platform.

Asmongold, however, has been quite receptive to the changes. The Twitch veteran, who started his career back in 2011, has publicly praised the guideline changes, going as far as to claim that the content on the website is far from safe for underage kids in the first place.

His take on people conflating gambling and lewd content has naturally garnered a lot of reactions on r/LivestreamFail, where Asmongold's clip has gone viral. As a rebuttal to people comparing the two, many Redditors have vehemently claimed that gambling is still on Twitch with some restrictions.

Here are some more general reactions from the viewers.

Social media reactions (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

