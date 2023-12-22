"Where was this energy back then?" - xQc slams streamers for not calling out Twitch over controversial NSFW meta

In a recent Felix “xQc” Twitch stream, the content creator called out streamers like Pokimane and Mizkif for not keeping the same energy against NSFW streamers as they did against him during his online gambling era. In his brief rant, he talked about the now-popular but controversial NSFW meta that’s taken over the website. As a part of the rant, he highlighted content he used to make, which was a reference to the gambling streams. Felix found himself confused about why people don’t keep the same energy for calling out NSFW content of a different variety.

The streamer was frustrated that whole communities banded together to stop gambling streams but seemed perfectly fine with Twitch's current meta. He didn’t mince his words at all when talking about Twitch:

“Where was this f**king energy, where was this energy back then?”

xQc calls out streamers for ignoring the controversial NSFW meta on Twitch

(Clip begins at 4:46)

A brand-new meta has swept Twitch: The NSFW meta. xQc, among other content creators, aren't thrilled about it, each for their own reasons. In Felix’s case, he ranted about it because of hypocrisy. At the beginning of his December 22, 2023, stream, he opened with a monologue about the current meta and misogyny:

“These days, dude, if I say one thing, and there’s a woman involved, you’re anti-woman, you’re misogynist, whatever. If you say anything, you’re GG. Okay? But motherf**ker, I won’t do this again. I won’t tweet this, but I’ll tell you right now.”

Without naming names, xQc highlighted the content that was bandwagoned against - his gambling streams. Content creators like Pokimane and Mizkif condemned his streaming publicly, and that ultimately led to some change on Twitch:

“The way you’re banding together, and being like ‘Oh dude, all this t**y new content s**t, all you have to do is not watch. All you have to do is not watch. Where was this f**king energy, where was this energy back then? Cause it wasn’t there at all. Everybody banded together against all types of content we were doing.”

xQc talked about how, with this meta, people simply suggest you don’t watch instead of campaigning to remove it from Twitch, period. The streamer railed against that before just giving up.

Felix was clearly frustrated that his gambling streams were complained about, but this sort of NSFW content is still allowed, and people are told to “not watch”:

“They’re like, ‘Yo dude, the children, dude.’ Oh, but dude, with 18+, we have the filter on, plus the mature filter, not good enough, not good enough. Now the argument is, ‘Just don’t watch’. Gotcha, gotcha. Gotcha.”

YouTube commenters react to xQc’s NSFW rant

The comments section debated on which is actually worse (Image via YouTube.com)

Much of the discussion on the streamer’s YouTube clip focused on the argument itself. One netizen pointed out that the argument is that the NSFW meta isn’t as dangerous as the Gambling meta, and people aren’t saying, “Just don’t watch”. This led to people debating which is truly worse on the platform.

Many more would make light of the situation or bring up Pokimane, suggesting how she'd react (Image via YouTube.com)

Others chose to guess what Pokimane might actually say in response to the NSFW meta, while others joked about the situation. One user suggested that if xQc took part in the popular new meta, he would be the first to receive complaints for taking part.

While the NSFW meta is being discussed hotly across the internet, some content creators taking part are still getting banned. Content creators like Morgpie have been taking part in this new meta while also receiving bans from Twitch.