Where to find the Predator ship in Fortnite

Fortnite doesn't seem to stop when it comes to crossovers. Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games teased the Predator crossover a long time ago. Finally, the crossover is happening in Fortnite. The Predator ship has landed somewhere on the Fortnite island, and the Predator will soon be out.

The Predator ship in Fortnite

The Predator's ship has landed somewhere on the map!



Via @Lucas7yoshi | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/67Xy51lsIP

Finding the Predator ship isn't difficult. The ship is located at Stealthy Stronghold. Players need to hop on to the battle bus and drop at Stealthy Stronghold. That's where they'll find this ship.

Apart from the ship, there's a Predator themed spray and banner included in Fortnite after post the 15.20 update.

According to Twitter user Mike Dulaimi, players will receive a lot of Predator themed challenges. Apart from being an NPC in the game, the Predator skin will have two variants in Fortnite.

The Predator:



• Will have 2 variants!

• The Predator himself or a similar skin will be a NPC on the map!

• Will be tied to an event with many challenges



Via @ShiinaBR | #Fortnite

According to ShiinaBR, another popular Fortnite data miner, the Predator will be tied to an event with many challenges. But there's also a book called "Ragnarok," which will also be tied to the said event in Fortnite.

It seems like the Predator skin will be tied to an event with many challenges & there's also a "Ragnarok" book mentioned in the files, which is 99% also related to this. — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 13, 2021

The Predator is the latest addition to Fortnite's ever-growing roster of hunters. The scale at which these hunters are being added to the game has lead to the speculation that there's something big on the horizon. All of this will culminate into the final event, which will be the season finale.

According to the battle pass section on the Epic Games website, the current season in Fortnite is set to end on the 15th of March. So, the new season begins on the 16th of March 2021. Although Epic Games does extend seasons in Fortnite, it's doubtful that this season will be extended.