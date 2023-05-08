Where to find White Robot in Honkai Star Rail?

Developed by miHoYo Limited, Honkai Star Rail is an action-adventure game that takes place in a futuristic world where players explore the Herta Space Station and engage in various battles against mysterious creatures known as Honkai beasts. The game offers a range of quests and achievements to complete, one of which requires players to find and interact with all the little robots on the Herta Space Station, including the elusive White Robot.

The food delivery White Robot is a unique robot part of the Herta Space Station's maintenance crew. Finding all six White Robots to complete the "Bzzt, Clock Out" achievement, which rewards players with valuable in-game items, is crucial.

Location of 6 White Robots in Honkai Star Rail

To locate the White Robots, players must navigate through the Herta Space Station, a vast and complex facility that can be challenging to explore.

White Robot #1

The first White Robot can be found in the southernmost room of the Space Station Base Zone. To reach this location in the game, teleport to the Reception Center Space Anchor and head south through the door. Another option is to use the Stagnant Shadow as a nearby Waypoint.

White robot #2

Players should fast-travel to the Observation Room Space Anchor. Once there, head towards the eastern part of the room to locate the second White Robot.

White Robot #3

Players should travel south from the Observation Room and head to the Triple Authentication door to find the next White Robot behind it. However, players should be aware that a Honkai beast patrols the corridor leading to the door, so they should be prepared for a fight.

White Robot #4

The fourth White Robot is located southeast of the Courtyard (First Floor) Space Anchor. However, the path leading to this location is guarded by enemies. It is advised to come prepared with well-leveled Honkai: Star Rail characters to face off against these foes.

White Robot #5

Players should teleport to the "Outer Control Center Bay (ground floor)" dimensional anchor. From there, head towards the southern room and proceed westwards towards the Rest Room. The fifth White Robot can be found in this room.

White Robot #6

Return to the Outside the Control Center (First Floor) Space Anchor, and enter the northern room. Once inside, go northwest to locate the sixth little White Robot and interact with it to complete the "Bzzt, Clock Out" achievement.

Finding the White Robot in Honkai: Star Rail is a challenging but rewarding task requiring players to explore the vast Herta Space Station, navigate the Room, and defeat Honkai beasts. Once players have completed the "Bzzt, Clock Out" achievement, they will be rewarded with valuable in-game items and a sense of accomplishment.

