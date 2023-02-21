“Where am I?” - Kai Cenat left speechless after getting a Spiderman-themed makeover of his streaming room

Well-known Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, originally from The Bronx and now lives in the AMP house in Atlanta, was thrilled when YouTuber Matthew Beem revamped Kai's streaming room with a Spiderman-themed wall painting and graffiti, among others.

Matthew also added finer details, such as spray painting Kai's name on one of the walls and a life-sized Spiderman model.

Readers should note, however, that the streamer is presently in Florida and will fly back to Atlanta after wrapping up his subathon, which started on February 1, 2022. Despite his temporary visit, Kai's room got a unique makeover. When asked to react to the room, Kai exclaimed:

"Wait, where am I?"

Matthew Beem gives a mind-boggling makeover to Kai Cenat's room, leaving the streamer speechless

Kai is accustomed to adding a creative flair to his living space, as evidenced by various unique features in his AMP House residence, such as arcade machines and rave party equipment. So it was natural for Kai to want a personalized touch added to his temporary dwelling in Orlando.

What is particularly intriguing is that Matthew Beem, who was in charge of designing the room, could accomplish the task in under a day. Kai expressed his excitement upon seeing his chamber's new appearance.

"Yo! Yo! Yo! Nah! What?... Oh my! That's a whole other setup over there. Wait! What the heck! Wait, wait, where am I? Wait, what happened to everything? Yo! Oh my gosh!"

(Timestamp: 11:34:00)

Matthew also installed a hamster cage on the floor, to which the streamer said:

"Look at the hamster cage! Oh my god!... I don't recognize it (the room). I don't even, bro, it's like a room within a room. It's literally a room within a room. My name (pointing at the wall) 'Kai Cenat,' 'with great power comes great responsibility,' a life-sized Spiderman!"

Here is a before and after comparison of his room as shared by Twitter user @Kaimafiaupdates:

How the internet reacted to it

The clip of Kai Cenat's reaction was quickly shared across the internet, including on Twitter by one of his verified fan pages. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

dork @dorkgrubs @Kaimafiaupdates @MatthewBeem @KaiCenat Not even his room. It's a rental that he's gonna leave at the end of the month. And Mr. Freast admitted he doesn't know how it's all going to get taken down, so it'll be on Kai to spend money to clean it up. @Kaimafiaupdates @MatthewBeem @KaiCenat Not even his room. It's a rental that he's gonna leave at the end of the month. And Mr. Freast admitted he doesn't know how it's all going to get taken down, so it'll be on Kai to spend money to clean it up.

Fellow streamer YourRage gave his take as well:

BOYZNIGHT UPDATES 🐐 @BoyNightUpdates YourRage Reacts To Kai Cenat’s New Room 🕷️🦸🏻 YourRage Reacts To Kai Cenat’s New Room 🕷️🦸🏻 https://t.co/jBakOg54R9

Some, however, found it unnecessary, considering that Kai will be leaving soon:

dork @dorkgrubs @haydennreneaa



Such a strange and unnecessary collab. I'm guessing @KaiCenat This isn't even Kai's place. It's a rental. And even Matt admitted he doesn't know how it'll get taken down once Kai leaves at the end of the month.Such a strange and unnecessary collab. I'm guessing @MatthewBeem reached out for clout. Kai didn't need this at all. @haydennreneaa @KaiCenat This isn't even Kai's place. It's a rental. And even Matt admitted he doesn't know how it'll get taken down once Kai leaves at the end of the month. Such a strange and unnecessary collab. I'm guessing @MatthewBeem reached out for clout. Kai didn't need this at all.

Kai Cenat is presently 21 days into his first-ever subathon. So far, he has garnered over 196K subscribers, taking him third on the list of streamers with the most subs.

