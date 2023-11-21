“Where are these kids learning this?” - Lil RT rapping about r*pe on Kai Cenat's livestream leaves netizens appalled

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's recent broadcast has once again captured the online community's focus, albeit for less favorable reasons. Earlier today (November 21), the AMP member brought in Atlanta-based music artist Lil RT (also known as MR. 60 MILES), who is just 9 years old.

During the session, the young talent was prompted to freestyle. Much to the shock of both the streamer and the viewers, the child unexpectedly used inappropriate language, leaving everyone stunned. Reacting to the clip, one user said:

"Where are these kids learning this bro?"

Who is Lil RT? 9-year-old rapper drops the R-word in Kai Cenat's stream?

The Atlanta music scene is witnessing a fresh emergence with Lil RT, a 9-year-old artist. He has already made a significant impact with the release of multiple hit tracks, including 60 Miles and 60 Miles 2.

His music has gained widespread attention, reaching viral status, particularly with features on influential blog sites such as WORLDSTARHIPHOP. His Instagram account also mirrors his surging popularity, boasting over 179K followers, a testament to his rapidly growing fan base.

Naturally, when Lil RT collaborated with Kai Cenat, one of the biggest creators on Twitch, things took an unexpected turn and sparked a bit of a frenzy. At one point, he was asked to drop a freestyle to a tune, and this is what he said a few seconds into the verse:

"I walk your girl, and I get your girl and I want a hug. I got her number and I finna r*pe her down upon her."

(Timestamp: 01:32:51)

Naturally, even the streamer was taken aback by the offensive lyrics, leading to a surprising turn of events. The streamer chased the rapper down in his room, as the latter ran to the corner. However, the two then quickly moved on from the incident.

What did the fans say?

The clip swiftly circulated across social media platforms, triggering many reactions. Here are some of the noteworthy responses made on X:

Kai Cenat remains a prominent figure in the Twitch scene, boasting a massive following. Currently, he has over eight million followers on Twitch and 4.9 million on YouTube.