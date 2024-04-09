"Where are your parents?!" - Sneako reacts after a kid steals his phone live on stream

On April 9, 2024, controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" went viral on social media after a kid stole his phone live on stream. The content creator hosted the broadcast from Saudi Arabia. At one point, he placed his phone on a countertop, which he used to livestream. However, when a child noticed this, she grabbed the mobile device and ran away.

When the 25-year-old finally caught up to the kid, he exclaimed:

"This girl just... it's too far, girl! Cover your hair. Cover your hair! She just ran away with... get your cousin! Oh, my god! What the... unbelievable, bro. These kids are... where are your parents?! I'm telling you (The children point to a building and say, 'Up there.') Up there? Get your kid!"

"Wait, you want to fight?" - Sneako's interaction with children after one of them stole his phone on livestream goes viral

At the two-hour and 52-minute mark of Sneako's recent livestream on Rumble, a child stole his phone and ran away. After expressing his disbelief at the kid's antics, the content creator claimed that she was pushing him.

He said:

"Ow! She's pushing me now."

In response, another child present made a lighthearted remark, stating:

"You're literally a grown man. How do you get hurt by that?"

When he heard this, the permanently banned YouTuber jokingly asked if the kid wanted to "fight" him:

"Wait, you want to fight? (The kid who stole the Rumble streamer's phone says, 'Yeah.') No, not you. Come on. Come on!"

Timestamp: 02:52:30

A few moments later, the children once again approached him and said:

"We just want to know your name. What's your name?"

The Rumble streamer responded:

"I wouldn't have been able to get cash. The little girl that grabbed... oh, my god! Go away! Oh, my god! Leave me alone!"

Sneako is a well-known figure in the content creation community, best known for his IRL and Just Chatting streams. He is considered by many to be a divisive personality, having made headlines several times for controversial reasons.

Sneako faced backlash on December 19, 2023, after making contentious remarks in response to his fans' request to name "five beautiful Black women." He eventually addressed the criticisms by stating that he "never said Black women are ugly."