Where is the secret vault in Fortnite Season 6?

Fortnite Season 6 officially launched this week, providing gamers with plenty of new content to discover. This season brings new NPCs, new bosses, new weapons, and a new vault.

Epic Games' partner Gattu released a YouTube video earlier this week breaking down boss fights. He also provided the location of one of the many secrets within Fortnite Season 6 - the location of the secret vault.

Fortnite Season 6 Secret Vault

In his video, Gattu takes viewers south of Catty Corner towards Mount Kay.

Here, players will find a new Fortnite Season 6 boss named Zenith. Players are recommended to defeat Zenith before locating the vault as the boss will attempt to attack and follow loopers.

Once the boss is defeated, players locate the vault by searching for the wall below. In front of this wall, players will notice a glowing butterfly. Much like what Agent Jonesy became in the Fortnite Season 6 Zero Point Crisis Finale.

As players approach the butterfly, it will flutter through the door, asking players to follow it.

Once through the door, players will see that the mysterious vault is now open for the Season.

To open this door, loopers can gather propane tanks from the surrounding area and stack them beside the vault door.

The vault door is already slightly ajar. Using explosives near the door will cause the door to open further. Players can then engage with the vault's hidden content.

Fortnite players should be cautious when attempting to blow open the door, as they can get caught in the explosion. To avoid unnecessary damage, players can follow Gattu's strategy and break down a wall. This will help activate the explosives from a distance.

Once players have opened the vault, the content will be revealed, as highlighted in Gattu's video.

With the secret vault of Season 6 is revealed, loopers have unearthed one mystery, while many more are to be discovered.