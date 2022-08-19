"Which genius thought of this dumpster fire?": Gotham Knights fans divided over the lack of Batman

Gotham Knights is coming later this year, and the release date was given another major boost earlier on August 17. The developers officially tweeted about the game going gold, indicating that any delays would be unlikely.

However, it appears that not all the fans are sold on the idea, as some of them have mixed feelings about what they could get.

The whole Gotham Knights team is proud to announce that we're officially GOLD! 🎖️

The whole Gotham Knights team is proud to announce that we're officially GOLD! 🎖️

See you in October! 🦉

A major problem is the lack of an iconic character in the form of Batman. Gotham Knights will be set when the caped crusader dies, and the game focuses on four other characters - Robin, Nightwing, Bat Girl, and Red Hood.

Meanwhile, a large set of fans have been eager to see what's to come, though some feel that the game won't be successful — since most titles in the past had Batman at the forefront.

While Warner Bros. has taken a bold step, some believe it won't pay off. There's still time for the game's release to arrive, but the skepticism won't be welcome news for the developers.

Some fans feel that the lack of Batman in Gotham Knights could end up becoming a deal breaker

Fan anticipation has been relatively high among players since Gotham Knights was announced. Despite unavoidable delays, the hype hasn't died down too much, which will be great news for the developers.

The latest reaction comes from the developer's tweet regarding the game going gold. One fan hoped that the developers wouldn't release the game prematurely and would only release it to the public once it is completely ready. The fan then asked whether the game review would be a 9 or 10.

One fan hoped that the developers wouldn't release the game prematurely and would only release it to the public once it is completely ready. The fan then asked whether the game review would be a 9 or 10.

Congratulations! On the pessimistic side, I hope Montreal truly thinks this game is ready for release. If so, you would think the game would get an all around 9 or 10 reviews, right?

In response, one user exposed their pessimistic side, stating that the game is a very poorly thought-out concept. The main area of criticism is the lack of Batman in the game despite the story being part of the same universe. The user added that it would be 7 at most if the developers paid someone for a positive review.

In response, one user exposed their pessimistic side, stating that the game is a very poorly thought-out concept. The main area of criticism is the lack of Batman in the game despite the story being part of the same universe. The user added that it would be 7 at most if the developers paid someone for a positive review.

A 9? Are you kidding. This is a 6, 7 max if they paid the right people off. No batman, batman game. I wonder which genius thought of this dumpster fire?

Other users were quick to share their opinions and what they think about the potential success or failure of Gotham Knights. One user added that the idea might have been to harness the potential of lesser-known characters.

There is no shortage of brilliant characters in the DC universe, and the idea is to shift the focus from Batman from the previous titles.

One user added that the idea might have been to harness the potential of lesser-known characters.

There is no shortage of brilliant characters in the DC universe, and the idea is to shift the focus from Batman from the previous titles.

I don't know maybe they thought the dc universe doesn't only consist of Batman and his gadgets. There are other heroes we can focus onto. Wolverine is coming out again. I think what we desperately need is a new xmen or fantastic 4.

Some are looking down upon Gotham Knights due to the highs set by games like Elden Ring. One user feels that what they have seen so far is hardly impressive and there shouldn't be much hope.

Some are looking down upon Gotham Knights due to the highs set by games like Elden Ring. One user feels that what they have seen so far is hardly impressive and there shouldn't be much hope.

I'm sorry but elden ring has raised my standards for how video games should be. Everything I seen from Gotham knights looks absolutely terrible. Just another Ubi type of game.

Another user feels that the game has looked rough in the glimpses so far and should have had a greater time in development.

For some, the concern is the overall gameplay loop, but they're still glad to get another game set in the Arkham universe.

For some, the concern is the overall gameplay loop, but they're still glad to get another game set in the Arkham universe.

I'm more than happy for an another Arkham universe game, but I have serious concerns regarding the gameplay loop. The weight is missing or smt. I'd draw similarities while players frowned upon glory kills in trailers. Id S solved it simply speeding up the animation and it saved

Gotham Knights being exclusive to the current-generation consoles will mean that some will miss out. However, others are hopeful that they will be able to upgrade their existing consoles and are happy to mention the characters they will love to play as.

Gotham Knights being exclusive to the current-generation consoles will mean that some will miss out. However, others are hopeful that they will be able to upgrade their existing consoles and are happy to mention the characters they will love to play as.

I would get it, but I don't have an updated console and depending if that changes, then I'll most likely get it. Still congratulations, nonetheless. :) If I do get it, I already know who I'm playing as.

Some felt the need to congratulate the developers even if the game isn't appreciated by everyone.

Some felt the need to congratulate the developers even if the game isn't appreciated by everyone.

W! Congratulations to every single person on the team. Even if the game doesn't get appropriated by anyone, your hard work certainly will 🙏

It remains to be seen what the overwhelming response will be when Gotham Knights are ultimately released later this year. While there won't be Batman flying around, the gameplay seems quite promising. Players will be able to play as any one of the four available characters.

They will also be able to grow their characters the way they want to and customize them. Additionally, they will be allowed to co-op with their friends in a two-person co-op. All of this will be revealed once the game goes live, with the developers hoping there won't be any further delays.

