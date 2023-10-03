Who is Alina Habba? Donald Trump's lawyer spotted with gaming laptop at $250,000,000 trial

Donald Trump's $250 million fraud trial in New York has given gamers a pause after the former President's lawyer, Alina Habba, was spotted using an Asus ROG Gaming laptop in court. Pictures and videos from the court proceedings showcasing the neon lights emanating from the RGB on the gaming rig have been going viral on social media, with many wondering if Mrs Habba plays video games.

Alina Habba may have gone viral recently among gaming Twitter for sporting the Asus laptop, but she has been a close associate of former United States President Donald Trump for quite some time. Part of Trump's legal team since 2021, she is also an avid supporter of the Republican frontrunner's presidential bid next year. This article is a short introduction to the gamer lawyer and her accomplishments over the years.

Everything you need to know about Alina Habba, the lawyer who went viral for bringing a gaming laptop to Donald Trump's trial

Trump is facing charges of fraud amounting to up to a whopping $250 million in New York, and one of his attorneys has gone viral for bringing a gaming laptop to court. Pictures of the RGB-lit laptop in front of the lawyer sitting beside the former President have been making waves on X, formerly Twitter.

The 39-year-old lawyer got her law degree in 2010 and also holds a degree in political science. As managing partner of Habba, Madaio & Associates LLP based in New Jersey with offices in New York, Alina Habba is an Assyrian-American lawyer who has shown staunch support for Donald Trump, not only as his legal representative but also political supporter.

Her X account bio reads:

"Litigator, Patriot, GC & Spokesperson for Save America. Blessed with an amazing family."

For context, Save America is a 2020 PAC founded and controlled by Donald Trump.

Alina Habba's recent appearance at court, where she could be seen sitting beside him with an Asus ROG gaming laptop, caught the attention of many online. Even popular political Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker posted about it, asking her what types of video games she likes to play on it.

Here are some more reactions from social media about Alina.

Alina Habba is also no stranger to controversy, having received a lot of backlash a couple of months ago for comparing Donald Trump to Tupac and Biggie Smalls after the former President was indicted.