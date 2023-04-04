Who is Alina Habba? Donald Trump's lawyer slammed for comparing former President to Tupac and Biggie Smalls

Former American president Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, was slammed online after she compared Trump's indictment to that of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls, a.k.a. Notorious B.I.G. Habba recently appeared on the latest episode of The Benny Show podcast and spoke about Trump's indictment.

During her appearance, she asserted Trump's indictment will boast his reputation just like it did in the cases of previous celebrities who served jail time.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Trump's Attorney on The Benny Show:



"Donald Trump is Tupac.

Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls." Trump's Attorney on The Benny Show:"Donald Trump is Tupac.Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls." 🔥 Trump's Attorney on The Benny Show: "Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls." https://t.co/6CnE2ekiEa

The 76-year-old politician's lawyer said:

"Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump's Biggie Smalls, he's better than Tupac. I'm east coast, so I love Biggie."

Alina added that Trump is his own brand and that the jail time will just boost him as people have seen in the polls. She noted that it wasn't a question but that it was a fact.

After his arrest on April 4, 2023, the former US President will be taken to a courthouse in Manhattan, New York. He is accused of allegedly paying hush money to p*rn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an incident that took place in 2006.

It is worth noting that Trump and his team will still be contesting in the 2024 presidential elections.

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba is a senior advisor at MAGA, Inc.

Born on March 25, 1984, Alina Habba is a native of Summit, New Jersey. She is currently the senior partner of the legal firm Habba Madaio & Associates LLP, which has offices in New Jersey and New York. She also serves as a Senior Adviser for MAGA, Inc.

Habba has expertise in a wide range of litigation-related fields. This includes but isn't restricted to company litigation and development, commercial real estate (transactional and litigation), and family law. Her expertise also includes the financial services sector and issues relating to construction.

As per her website, Alina Habba is authorized to practice law in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. She is also authorized to practice in the Districts of Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, the District of New Jersey, and the District of Connecticut. Habba is also authorized to practice in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Alina, who has handled countless Civil Division cases, was named on the 2016-2022 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List. She received a Certificate in Mediation & Conciliation Skills from the New Jersey Administrative Office of the Courts.

Alina Habba regularly makes appearances on podcasts and radio shows along with giving interviews on media channels like Newsmax and Fox News. Habba recently got into an argument with CNN's Don Lemon about the Mar-a-Lago documents.

According to Donald Trump's lawyer, the Toupac and Biggie impact is already in implementation, and Trump is far ahead in the race. She said that she is encouraging other Republicans competing for president, such as Nikki Haley, to drop out and back Trump immediately.

Alina Habba faced backlash for her comments on Donald Trump

After Alina Habba's comments on Donald Trump being equivalent to Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls went viral, the Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the lawyer for the unreal comparison and labeled the move as "embarrassing."

Peter Henlein @SwissWatchGuy



If his own layers don’t take this seriously, why should the rest of the country? @bennyjohnson Gotta be honest, Trump needs attorneys that take this stuff seriously, not ones who references rappers killed in 90s.If his own layers don’t take this seriously, why should the rest of the country? @bennyjohnson Gotta be honest, Trump needs attorneys that take this stuff seriously, not ones who references rappers killed in 90s.If his own layers don’t take this seriously, why should the rest of the country?

PmurT @pmurT49848558

Cut it out with the Tupac and Biggie nonsense.

Trump is Trump @bennyjohnson Keep in your lane Benny.Cut it out with the Tupac and Biggie nonsense.Trump is Trump @bennyjohnson Keep in your lane Benny.Cut it out with the Tupac and Biggie nonsense.Trump is Trump

The New York Slimes (PARODY) @RossYellowstone @bennyjohnson It is shameful how, despite so much else going on, you are just on about Trump, Trump, Trump. They create a distraction for you and you fall right into it. @bennyjohnson It is shameful how, despite so much else going on, you are just on about Trump, Trump, Trump. They create a distraction for you and you fall right into it.

As per TMZ, Tupac Shakur's sister, Set, also remarked on Habba's comments comparing Trump to her brother and said:

"My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles and personal and collective responsibility."

She blasted Habba's comments as "blasphemous."

As mentioned earlier, Trump will be arrested on April 4, 2023, and will be taken to a courthouse in Manhattan, New York. It is worth noting that Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the case.

Poll : 0 votes