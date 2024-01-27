Who is Barelyyalex? Body art streamer gets temporary ban from Twitch despite following ToS

Twitch streamer Alex "Barelyyalex" (13.3K followers) faced an odd situation when she was banned from Twitch for allegedly breaching community guidelines. The streamer, known for her skills as a cosplayer and body paint artist on Twitch, addressed the situation on her X handle, disclosing that Twitch had "indefinitely" suspended her for failing to adhere to the dress code and displaying nudity during her streams.

The streamer turned to X to contest Twitch's decision, stating that she had not broken any guidelines. She even provided a screenshot of their guidelines, which state that female streamers must hide their n*pples and areola with an opaque cover. The streamer argued that she had complied with this requirement:

"Why did I get an indefinite ban for inappropriate attire when I was following the body art rules perfectly? I do bodypaints all the time. @TwitchSupport @Twitch."

Twitch streamer challenged Twitch's call (Image via X/barelyyalex)

She shared the specific Twitch guidelines, comparing her image with an anatomy diagram of a woman's chest, clearly indicating that she had not violated any rules. She posted:

"This is the n*pple and areola. Both of which I fully covered with pasties, liquid latex, and opaque paint."

Streamer contested Twitch's decision (Image via X)

"They reviewed it instantly" - Barelyyalex addresses controversial Twitch ban

Displeased with Twitch's initial decision to indefinitely ban her from the platform, Barelyyalex, the body painter and cosplayer, swiftly appealed the ruling. Remarkably, she received a response from them on the very same day.

The streamer shared a screenshot of the email she received from Twitch, which stated that they had reviewed her suspension and decided to uphold the ban since they viewed it as violating the Twitch content guidelines.

Alex wrote this on her X account:

"WHAT THE F**K? THEY REVIEWED IT INSTANTLY AND DETERMINED I SHOULD STAY INDEFINITELY BANNED?"

Streamer shares Twitch's review of her appeal (Image via X)

Barelyyalex also highlighted the discrepancy in Twitch's enforcement, noting how some streamers push the boundaries with adult-themed content yet avoid bans, while she, despite adhering to the guidelines, received one:

"THIS IS ON TWITCH REGULARLY. She was standing on a VIBRATING MACHINE WITH A CAMERA ON HER JIGGLING A**"

Streamer calls out Twitch for platforming streamers who push the limits (Image via X)

Was the streamer unbanned?

As it turned out, the ban ended up being temporary. While Twitch had initially labeled it indefinite, they likely reviewed it a second time and decided to lift the ban since she was evidently following the rules.

The streamer announced the lifting of her ban on her X account earlier today (January 27), stating:

"UNBANNED AND LIVE RN! (right now)"

Barelyyalex eventually unbanned (Image via X)

Recently, the streaming platform had to roll back an update that allowed creators to depict artistic nudity on Twitch. However, they had to backtrack on this decision after an influx of nude content appeared on the platform.