Who can download PUBG New State (Mobile) Technical Test APK?

A Technical Test for PUBG New State began on 29 October at 4.00 am (UTC +0) to ensure that the game's functionality was stable. It will be available for download for a limited period of time, and users will be required to provide feedback to the developers about the performance and a variety of other factors.

The release date for PUBG New State is scheduled for 11 November, and anticipation among the mobile gaming community is at an all-time high. In addition to the recruit system, weapon customization, and more, the game will provide players with several other unique and exclusive features.

Which players are eligible for downloading PUBG New State Technical Test?

On the Play Store, the size of the technical test APK is 1.26 GB (Image via Google Play Store)

There is a participation eligibility requirement for the Technical Test. Only those users who were chosen for the Alpha Test in August, will be permitted to partake in it.

Additionally, the device that the users are using must fulfill the minimum requirements. The following are the exact specifics:

Android

For the Androird platform, players need to meet these specifications (Image via PUBG New State)

Operating System: Android OS 6.0 or higher

RAM: Minimum of 2 GB

iOS

Here are the minimum specifications needed for iOS devices (Image via PUBG New State)

Operating System: iOS 13.0 or higher

Device: iPhone 6s or higher

Another thing that must be noted is that the client will only be open until 30 October 2.00 pm (UTC +0). Moreover, progress from it will not get carried over. Until it becomes unavailable, eligible users will be able to download the test through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Listed below are the regions in which the PUBG New State Technical Test is accessible, i.e., the nations where the Alpha Test 2 was held:

Asia

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Japan

Laos

Macao

Malaysia

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Chinese Taipei

Thailand

MENA & Turkey

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

Yemen

