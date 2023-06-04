Who is DenisDaily? Roblox YouTuber goes viral after his alleged arrest mugshot surfaces online

On June 4, 2023, popular Roblox YouTuber Denis "DenisDaily" garnered attention on the internet after claims of his alleged arrest began circulating on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit. The community on Denis' official subreddit wondered whether the YouTuber had been arrested or was trolling. They also pointed out that he hasn't uploaded content in the last few weeks:

The content creator responded to the situation on his official Twitter handle and shared a mugshot. His social media post was captioned:

Denis @DenisDailyYT addressing my arrest soon addressing my arrest soon https://t.co/QsyZgMec1U

"Addressing my arrest soon."

Exploring Roblox YouTuber DenisDaily's online career as his alleged mugshot goes viral on social media

Born in Edmonton, Canada, DenisDaily is among the most popular Roblox content creators, boasting 9.31 million subscribers on his main channel. He joined the Google-owned platform in March 2016 and has since amassed over 3.9 billion views. He is also a former member of the popular YouTuber group, The Pals.

In a 23-minute video titled DRAW MY LIFE - 7 Years Later, Dennis explained why he chose Roblox over other games like Minecraft, stating:

"One day, while discussing ideas, we thought, 'You know? It is really difficult to think of a single gaming YouTuber who hasn't played Minecraft. So, what else is out there?' And then, we remembered this game we played as kids called Roblox."

Denis also said that while Minecraft was at the top of the popularity charts, it was experiencing a gradual decline. Roblox, on the other hand, began to see an increase in popularity:

"And, in terms of popularity, Minecraft was up here (at the top of the charts) and Roblox was way down here. But, Minecraft had been on a gradual downward trend. Meanwhile, Roblox graph looked something like this (an upward spike in the chart)."

Continuing further, DenisDaily added:

"We were blowing up faster than any of us could have possibly imagined. It was completely surreal! At that point, I had been making videos since I was 11 years old, and suddenly got more views in one day than the last eight years combined. And, I don't think any of us truly understood the scale of it."

Just two weeks before the arrest allegations surfaced, the YouTuber released the first episode of his DenisNightly series, in which he hosts a late-night talkshow-style conversation with prominent Roblox figures. DenisDaily interviewed Jake "Jayingee" in the season premiere:

"On god, it's green-screened" - Online community reacts to DenisDaily's viral mugshot

The 26-year-old's social media post of his mugshot has amassed over 261k views and 10.5k likes. Some community members questioned whether the arrest claims were true:

Others believed that Denis took a photograph in front of a green screen. Twitter user @rrich762 commented:

"On god, it's green-screened."

Fellow YouTuber KreekCraft joined the conversation, saying that everyone "makes mistakes":

KreekCraft @KreekCraft @DenisDailyYT it's ok denis we all make mistakes @DenisDailyYT it's ok denis we all make mistakes

Numerous netizens shared memes about the situation:

lavnsma lavnsma @lavnsma BREAKING NEWS: DenisDaily got arrested for dodging taxes for more than 7 years. And that's crazy! Say your final words to Denis. BREAKING NEWS: DenisDaily got arrested for dodging taxes for more than 7 years. And that's crazy! Say your final words to Denis. https://t.co/9oZ7Eq66fY

Jaye @FlyNoLuck DenisDaily has been screaming and crying whilst he was in prison for his crimes which shall be considered as classified.



Really disappointed, can’t see him the same way again! DenisDaily has been screaming and crying whilst he was in prison for his crimes which shall be considered as classified.Really disappointed, can’t see him the same way again! https://t.co/AoAn2B54mG

1nk @1nkyplays Cant believe this happened to DenisDaily, 2023 couldn’t get any worse Cant believe this happened to DenisDaily, 2023 couldn’t get any worse https://t.co/jpkObcUEhz

the real samurai @sen_samuraonyt HIMSELF DENIS HAS BEEN ARRESTED???



the police really need to just release him bro like nah



FREE THE LEGEND DENISDAILY



#Freedenis #copsgoingcrazy #Leavethegoatalone BRO THEHIMSELF DENIS HAS BEEN ARRESTED???the police really need to just release him bro like nahFREE THE LEGEND DENISDAILY BRO THE 🐐 HIMSELF DENIS HAS BEEN ARRESTED??? the police really need to just release him bro like nahFREE THE LEGEND DENISDAILY#Freedenis #copsgoingcrazy #Leavethegoatalone https://t.co/pEs0aOwWq8

DenisDaily has not released an official statement in response to the mugshot he shared at the time of writing. It remains to be seen what he says in his public address, which he mentioned in his official tweet.

