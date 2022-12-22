Denis vs. Jayingee playing Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure in RB Battles Season 3 Championship: Round details and more

The third semi-finals matchup of Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship featured Denis locking horns with Jayingee. The former eliminated Calixo, while the latter defeated Flamingo in the last stage, respectively.

For the semi-finals, the YouTubers squared off in the adventure-themed title, Build A Boat For Treasure. The contest took place on a special RB Battles integrated map that featured different trap zones. Furthermore, the winner of the game won 30,000 Robux. Russo didn't present this match and was replaced by JesseTC, the guest host. Interested readers can learn more about the game below.

How did Denis defeat Jayingee in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship?

On the custom map, the content creators competed in three rounds and a tiebreaker. All the segments of the game relied on the standard Build A Boat For Treasure gameplay.

For those who are unfamiliar, each participant must cover the farthest distance or reach the end of the map first and within ten minutes to win. Moreover, contestants must avoid getting eliminated; otherwise, they lose the round.

Round 1: Jayingee defeats Denis

Jayingee's compact boat using the harpoon (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

Prior to the beginning of the round, both the contestants were given five minutes each to build a ship. Additionally, they were granted the complete freedom to use any blocks, weapons, and other in-game tools.

Jayingee placed four wheels and started to design his boat based on a small truck. Denis constructed a basic vessel made out of blocks. Soon after, the former finished equipping his ship with dynamite and harpoon guns, while the latter adorned his vessel with cannons and miniguns.

Once the round began, Denis took the lead, while Jayingee saw a bad start, as he couldn't control his vessel's speed and movement.

Dennis slipped and lost the round (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

Jayingee used his harpoon to get close to his opponent's boat. However, this did not hinder Denis' momentum as he continued moving forward and cemented his lead. Bad luck struck the latter, as he accidentally fell into the water when he tried using his minigun. As a result, Jayingee won the round and earned a point.

Round 2: Jayingee defeats Denis

Jayingee painting his boat (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

Before the round started, Denis created a large platform made of brick blocks while Jayingee crafted a truck-like vessel. The latter added a minigun and harpoon gun to his boat once he was done with the building part. The former took a long time to construct his boat and added over a thousand blocks to it. He equipped his vessel with boosts, miniguns, and cannons as enhancements.

Once the round began, Denis' speed slowed down due to the harpoon gun used by Jayingee. Adding to his bad luck, the former lost control of his vessel, which started spinning.

Jayingee getting a point after eliminating Denis (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

Jayingee took advantage of this by jumping aboard his opponent's ship and slaying him with a sword. He won the round, earned a point, and came out on top in the contest.

However, the hosts were not pleased with Jayingee's actions and modified the rules, allowing Denis to participate in the next round, which rewarded the winner with two points.

Round 3: Denis defeats Jayingee

Denis using the shield to grab the win (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

Denis started to build a small vessel with tower-like features. He went on to add to it a shield generator and a variety of weapons. Jayingee built a platform-like boat with dynamite on the back and miniguns on the mast. The participants were not permitted to engage in a PvP battle in the respawn area.

Both YouTubers raced to the other zones as soon as the round began. They began using their weapons after they reached the RB Battles segment. Denis' shield generator earned him two points for shielding himself from any incoming damage, while Jayingee's vessel was destroyed due to the floating objects.

Tiebreaker round: Denis eliminates Jayingee

Denis after crossing Jayingee's location (Image via Roblox Battles/YouTube)

Denis built a safe brick boat with two miniguns, two harpoon guns, and a cannon in the tiebreaker round. Jayingee went for an exposed boat model with a shield generator and harpoon gun.

He had an early lead when the round began and was eager to complete the round by reaching the map's end. Denis found himself stranded on land but was able to return his boat to the water.

Jayingee began to suffer when his creation was damaged courtesy of trap zones and was eliminated halfway into the round as a consequence. Denis had a strong boat and won the round by gently crossing Jayingee's position. He became the third finalist in Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship, while his opponent went to the Battle Back round.

