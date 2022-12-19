Robloxians can claim some freebies during the RB Battles Season 3 special event. Lasting a month, the event will host a Championship tournament featuring 16 metaverse-based YouTubers for prize money of two million Robux.

During this time, fans and casual players can compete in various challenges to earn 12 event badges. These badges can be used to claim the exclusive limited edition Winner's Wings 2.0 inside the Event Badge Hall in RB Battles Season 3. The challenges will be in the Roblox titles featured in this year's tournament.

Super Golf! hosted a group stage matchup between Denis and Calixo. The former clinched victory on a special RB Battles integrated custom golf course called Cyber Map. Robloxians can compete on the same course to earn the Super Golf! Badge.

How to obtain Super Golf! Badge in Roblox Super Golf!?

Use code "RBB3" for a Skin Chest! The @RobloxBattles challenge in #SuperGolf is here! Complete the new Cyber map in under 88 strokes or 11 minutes in a Public Server!

Follow the steps outlined below to add the Super Golf! Badge in your collection:

Launch Super Golf! on Roblox

Select a suitable ball skin and accessories (this allows you to distinguish yourself from other players)

You need to start a game on Cyber Map (make sure to join a public server)

Complete 18 rounds on the golf course to earn the Super Golf! Badge

Have a stable internet connection before connecting to the custom map's public server. If your connection crashes, you will lose all of your progress and restart from the beginning.

Key tips and important rules to follow

Players must complete the course in under 88 strokes and 11 minutes to earn the badge. Since the standings aren't essential, you can perform without any pressure. Notably, you keep track of the strokes by pressing the tab key on your keyboard.

You can also practice trick shots on other maps before heading to the RB Battles integration map. This will help you execute flawless shots on the custom map to earn the Super Golf! Badge.

Beginners are advised to start training on basic maps first. After completing a few easy courses, they can practice in Atlantis, Oasis, Artic, and Graveyard maps. They can master key shots on the aforementioned maps within a few hours.

On the other hand, veteran players can warm up on the Artic Map before proceeding to the Cyber Map to begin the challenge.

Learn more about the custom map by checking out Denis vs Calixo's matchup in RB Battles Season 3 group stage.

