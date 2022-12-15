How to earn the Piggy Badge in Roblox Piggy? (RB Battles Season 3 event badge) 

The Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship tournament is in full swing. The metaverse community can participate in special RB Battles challenges to earn event badges.

These challenges occur in Roblox games featured in RB Battles Season 3 tournament. Robloxians must complete one challenge in 12 titles to get their hands on the exclusive Winner's Wings 2.0.

The first matchup of the Season 3 tournament saw KreekCraft defeating ThinkNoodles in Piggy. The third round featured a special RB Battles integration map where the contestants had to complete certain tasks to triumph.

Players can earn the Piggy Badge by completing the same tasks on the integration map in Roblox Piggy. Read on to learn more about the badge and the tasks.

Earn the Roblox RB Battles Piggy Badge within a few minutes by following the steps mentioned below

Robloxians must find three wires on the first map to access the second map.

How to find the first wire?

Launch Piggy and select the RB Battles logo located on the right side of the main menu

Players will be teleported to a special RB Battles integration map

Hit the "Enter" button on the screen to enter the server

Players must find three wires to launch the rocket

They must find three circular wires found on the map and fix three gaps

The gap between the cable must be fixed with the newly found wires (Image via Conor3D YouTube)

After fixing the cable, players can open the green vault and obtain the green wire

Go near the rocket and place the green wire in the control panel

How to find the second wire?

Players must find four display screens on the map

Each screen project a specific color, take note of the color display order

Now go to the storage building and find the purple key vault

Near the vault, players can see the display buttons

Users must enter their respective color order to open the vault

The vault will open, and players can get the purple wire

Head to the rocket and place the wire in the control panel

How to find the third wire?

Gamers must locate four numbers and combine them to produce a code (Differs for every player)

Three numbers can be found at random spots on the map, with the last found near the vault.

Make a note of the numbers by entering them into the game's chat box.

Go to the vault and input the code you acquired.

Connect the blue wire in the control panel to launch the rocket

Piggy will be chasing the players throughout the map, hence they must avoid getting stunned by dodging the monster's attacks and using small vents.

How to get past the second map in Roblox Piggy?

Click on the small screw until you get a green light to fix the node (Image via Conor3D YouTube)

Players must find a screwdriver and start fixing three nodes

Find two batteries on the map and place them inside the battery compartments

Place the battery inside the compartment by pressing E (Image via Conor3D YouTube)

Players must locate four symbols and enter them into the controller of the space pod.

They can type out the code in their in-game chat box to keep track of it

The codes will be posted like this inside the spaceship (Image via Conor3D YouTube)

Once players earn the Piggy Badge, they can launch RB Battles, and visit the Event Badge hall to see the newly earned badge.

