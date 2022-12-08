Full championship bracket revealed for Roblox RB Battles Season 3 - Format, voting, and more details

The Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3 event begins today and will witness 16 renowned metaverse-based YouTubers battle it out for supremacy. The event will kick off with a knockout group-stage match. Robloxians can predict the winners of RB Battles matchups and earn an RBB Chain and RB Crystal Ball if their predictions are accurate.

Adding to the excitement, Season 1 winner KreekCraft, along with reigning Roblox RB Battles champion TanqR, are participating in this year's tournament. KreekCraft will lock horns with ThinkNoodles in this season's inaugural match.

Readers can learn more about the tournament's bracket, voting mechanism, and more here:

Championship bracket for Roblox RB Battles Season 3

Group Stage bracket

Contestants who lose the group stage matchups will face elimination from the Season 3 tournament.

Following is the match schedule for the group stage:

First match - ThinkNoodles vs KreekCraft - Piggy - December 8, 2022

- ThinkNoodles vs KreekCraft - Piggy - December 8, 2022 Second match - PGHLego 1945 vs Starcode_Ominous - Funky Friday - December 9, 2022

- PGHLego 1945 vs Starcode_Ominous - Funky Friday - December 9, 2022 Third match - NotLeah vs Notiamsanna - Shopping Wars - December 10, 2022

- NotLeah vs Notiamsanna - Shopping Wars - December 10, 2022 Fourth match - Cinderbelle vs TheMeganPlays - Welcome to Bloxburg - December 11, 2022

- Cinderbelle vs TheMeganPlays - Welcome to Bloxburg - December 11, 2022 Fifth match - DenisDaily vs BuBreezy (Calixo) - Super Golf! - December 12, 2022

- DenisDaily vs BuBreezy (Calixo) - Super Golf! - December 12, 2022 Sixth match - Mrflimflam (Flamingo) vs Jayingee - Wacky Wizards - December 13, 2022

- Mrflimflam (Flamingo) vs Jayingee - Wacky Wizards - December 13, 2022 Seventh match - RenLeaf vs IJackeryz - Tower of Hell - December 14, 2022

- RenLeaf vs IJackeryz - Tower of Hell - December 14, 2022 Eight match - TanqR vs Bandites - Arsenal - December 15, 2022

Semi-finals bracket

Below is the match schedule of the semi-finals bracket in Roblox RB Battles:

First match - Winners of the first and second match - Sonic Speed Simulator - December 17, 2022

- Winners of the first and second match - Sonic Speed Simulator - December 17, 2022 Second match - Winners of the third and fourth match - Adopt Me! - December 18, 2022

- Winners of the third and fourth match - Adopt Me! - December 18, 2022 Third match - Winners of the fifth and sixth match - Build a Boat for Treasure - December 19, 2022

- Winners of the fifth and sixth match - Build a Boat for Treasure - December 19, 2022 Fourth match - Winners of the seventh and eighth match - Jailbreak - December 20, 2022

Battle Back Stage

This is a wild-card round, where the losers of the semi-finals will compete for a spot in the grand finals.

Date: December 28, 2022

Game: Mt Everest Climbing Roleplay

Finals

The winners of the semi-finals and battle back round will face each other.

Date: December 30, 2022

Game: RB Battles

How to vote in RB Battles?

Players can cast their ballots in Roblox RB Battles simply by following the steps outlined below:

Launch RB Battles and enter the server

Travel to the statue square of the former champions and walk straight

Players will reach an area with thirteen floating white icons

Walk to the middle of the area and hold "E" near the control system

A new UI featuring the rewards will open

Above the rewards UI, players can see a refined interface highlighting the brackets

Now click on the contestants' Roblox avatars to cast your votes

Players can also pause in the bracket interface and cast their votes. You can also check out the prediction list before casting your votes in Roblox RB Battles.

Let us know in the comments section if you are having any trouble with the voting system.

